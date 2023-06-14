“I have all my bases covered” - Rory McIlroy shares his strategies for the Los Angeles Country Club course ahead of the US Open 2023

Rory McIlroy is confident coming into the US Open 2023 this weekend. Ahead of the major championship, the Northern Irishman opened up about the Los Angeles Country Club course and dubbed it a tough one to crack. However, the golfer added that he ‘has all his bases covered.’

The US Open 2023 is a big outing for McIlroy. The golfer hasn’t won a major championship in nearly 10 years and is desperate to stop the drought. Interestingly, the ace golfer has exuded confidence in his game. He made the comment while taking note that the LACC is a “very, very penal” course when you’re out of position.

However, he also admitted that the golf course “gives you room” on every shot. Revealing some strategies, the golfer said that he plans to utilize his 5-wood a bit more. Discussing the Los Angeles Country Club course ahead of the US Open 2023, Rory McIlroy said during a Golf Central walk-and-talk show:

“With the way the fairways are running, my 5-wood down that eighth hole (a par 5) is going 300 yards, then you leave yourself a 4-iron into that green. You’re taking some of the trouble out of play with your tee shot by doing that.”

It is pertinent to note that the fairways at LACC are generous. However, there are ample wrong spots on the greens. McIlroy has also prepared for a decent amount of wedges into the greens.

Rory McIlroy reveals changes in his bag ahead of the US Open

Rory McIlroy also opened up on the improvements made to his bag ahead of the US Open 2023.

He said:

“I feel like I’ve got three shots with each wedge. I put an extra wedge in the bag at the Memorial just to get used to it because I felt like going four wedges was going to be good for me. So, the fact that I have 12 yardages with those four wedges, I think I have all my bases covered.”

He added:

“With those three numbers for each wedge, the longer one’s gonna spin more, the shorter one’s gonna spin less, you know, there’s a bit of overlap there too, so if I need to take spin off or put spin on, I’m sort of able to do it.”

It is noteworthy Rory McIlroy has been having some eventful weeks. The golfer settled for a T-7 finish at the Memorial Tournament despite being in the final group at Jack’s Place. Following this, the golfer finished T-9 in the pursuit of his third straight RBC Canadian Open title last week.

It is safe to say that the ace golfer will be looking to find a break to end his major championship drought this weekend. The PGA Tour star will tee off on Thursday alongside Hideki Matsuyama and PGA Championship winner and LIV Golf rival Brooks Koepka.

