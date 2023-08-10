"I certainly am chuckling" - Phil Mickelson says he had hours long meetings with Jay Monahan before his $200,000,000 move to LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson made a whopping $200,000,000 move to join the newly launched LIV Golf League in June 2022, which shook the entire golfing fraternity.

Recently, Nuclr Golf shared a tweet where Mickelson claimed that he had 'hours-long' meeting with the PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan before deciding to make a switch. The statement read:

"Yeah, so prior to this, Jay and I had four three- or four-hour meetings, and all the notes I look back on I'd say 85 or 90 percent of them are happening, and I think that's really cool, and I'm happy for the PGA TOUR. I wish them all the best."

According to the statement, about 85-90 percent of what Phil Mickelson said to Jay Monahan back in 2022 are happening now. He went on to say that he was certainly happy for the PGA Tour and wish them the best for the future. Before leaving for the next LIV event, he said:

"I chuckle. I certainly am chuckling, yes."

The PGA Tour and PIF, the company behind LIV Golf, with the DP World Tour decided to work on a merger deal to unify the game of golf, recently in June 2023.

"I'm on the winning side" - When Phil Mickelson shared why he loved his decision to make a switch to LIV Golf

Back in November 2022, during a press conference at LIV Golf Jeddah, the six-time major champion shared his thoughts on joining the Sauid-backed golf league.

As per the Guardian, Phil Mickelson emphasized picking a side in the near future, and as for that, he felt that he was on the winning side. He said:

"I think going forward, you have to pick a side. You have to pick what side do you think is going to be successful. I firmly believe that I'm on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf."

Phil Mickelson at the LIV Golf Greenbrier (via Getty Images)

He also revealed his two reasons why he decided to join the LIV Golf League. According to him, the first reason was:

"The reason why I'm so high on LIV Golf is it addresses the two areas that for 30 years I've played the Tour, they have tried and struggled. LIV has a chance to bring professional golf throughout the world. Globally, I think that's going to be a big impact."

The other reason he stated was that golf needs to target the younger generation. he said:

"The other thing is, be as a game and sport, the viewership has gone up five years to the average age, I believe, of 64. We have to target the younger generation."

Phil Mickelson had a 30-year stint with the PGA Tour before he switched to LIV Golf in June 2022. Playing on the American tour, he registered 45 professional wins, which included six major titles.