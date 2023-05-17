"I’d like to play better and contend for a win" - Max Homa believes he can win the 2023 PGA Championship

Max Homa is looking forward to competing in the year's second major. He's hoping to win the PGA Championship this week.

Homa had skipped the AT&T Bryon Nelson to focus on the major tournament, and he arrived in New York, to begin with the practice round on Monday, May 15.

Max Homa discussed his game with Sirius XM's Jason Sabel. He said:

"I hate the expression treat it like any other week, because it's not one. But I played great on major championships at golf courses. I started playing great in a major but it's a nice week my game feels real good and I feel, like, it feels like another week, golf wise."

"Course is really hard which I like, I think I may be in the past as I put a little bit of pressure on, too much pressure on perfecting these things," he added. "Not making mistakes, and getting upset if I do. I think I am releasing myself better than pressure and expectations."

Homa went on to speak about internal pressure while playing in a major tournament and added:

"I am playing well and in major, ’I’d like to play better and contend for a win or something. So, I guess, I am already kind of in that same headspace. Yeah. But I feel really good about this week, I feel like I am--I am easing upon myself.

"If I am not trying to be too perfect and I am gonna miss fairways, I am gonna make bogeys, I am gonna do my best that I don't make any doubles. But if those things do come I guess I think I can still win the golf tournaments."

Max Homa turned pro in 2013 and won eight professional events. However, he is still waiting for his major victory.

Max Homa odds picks at the 2023 PGA Championship

Max Homa will compete in the PGA Championship. He finished sixth in his last game at Wells Fargo. Experts believe Homa has the highest chance of finishing in the top 20 at the PGA Championship, with odds of +165.

The Masters champion, Jon Rahm, is the betting favourite to win the event this week. Rahm has four wins this year and is the top-ranked golfer competing in the 2023 PGA Championship.

Max Homa won a tournament earlier this year and is aiming for his first major win.

Here are the results of all the tournaments in which Max Homa played this year:

Tournament of Champions

Date: January 5-8, 2023

Position: 3rd

Farmers Insurance Open

Date: January 25-28, 2023

Position: Winner

WM Phoenix Open

Date: February 9-12, 2023

Position: 39th

Genesis Invitational Open

Date: February 16-19, 2023

Position: 2nd

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Date: March 2-5, 2023

Position: 14th

The Players Championship

Date: March 9-12, 2023

Position: 6th

The Masters

Date: April 6-9, 2023

Position: 43rd

RBC Heritage

Date: April 13-16, 2023

Position: Missed the cut

Wells Fargo Championship

Date: March 4-7, 2023

Position: 8th

