"I'd say he's close";"Bipolar Rory": Fans react to Rory McIlroy's comments on how many LIV players he misses

Rory McIlroy has recently commented that apart from "three or four" talents, most of the talented golfers are playing in the PGA Tour. The pro golfer sat down in an interview before he tees off at the 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament.

The ongoing rift between the PGA Tour and LIV prevents a lot of LIV golfers from playing in the PGA Tour. McIlroy’s take on this whole situation has sparked reactions from the fans. NUCLR GOLF shared a short clip of the former World No. 1, where the golfer is seen talking about the matter in detail. In the video, Rory McIlroy said:

“I think great venues like this one, I think that’s a big part of it... The best players competing against each other a little more often, which we’ve tried to do on this tour. Are we missing three or four guys that have went elsewhere? Probably, but still the majority of probably the best players in the world are still here."

Rory McIlroy has received mixed reactions from fans for saying that he is missing only a few golfers "that went elsewhere". A section of the X users expressed their opinions in the comments under the post.

"If we're going to be honest, I'd say he's close," a fan supported McIlroy.

"Bipolar Rory. I’m glad he’s never getting that $750m. He doesn’t deserve it. Offer revoked!" another user wrote.

"Easily agree, bring Bryson back and the PGA vs LIV convo is over," one X user wrote.

"A real journalist would’ve asked him to name them", another one said.

"That is a weird argument as everyone only cares about roughly 4-5 pga tour players," a user commented.

As per the current scenario between PGA and LIV, Rory McIlroy gets a chance to face LIV Golf's best players only four times a year. Popular LIV Golfers like Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka or Phil Mickelson are yet to be allowed to compete on the PGA Tour. Fans also pointed out that Mickelson joined the Saudi Arabia-backed golf league when he was the reigning PGA Tour champion.

Rory McIlroy expresses thoughts on LIV and PGA Tour unification

After announcing a Framework Agreement deal in 2023, the PGA Tour has already been in touch with the Saudi PIF. The former reportedly wants to end the ongoing feud with the Saudi-backed LIV golf league.

The four time Major champion recently claimed that media rights will play a role in case of a unification. Rory McIlroy said in the interview (via Mirror):

"I'd say your five years was pretty spot on just with the landscape of like the media rights. Media rights partners are locked in to 2030. They paid for a certain product, players don't want their prize funds to go down so you don't want to renegotiate the media rights.

"Yeah, maybe by the end of this decade you might see something where it could come together, but that's -- I mean, it's so pie in the sky and there's so much stuff that can happen."

Rory McIlroy provided a rough estimate about the time that might be required for the media rights from both tours to function accordingly. The Northern Irish golfer further claimed that an investment deal would signal that men's professional golf is brought back together.

