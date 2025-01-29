“It makes my brain hurt” – LIV Golf teammate reveals Bryson DeChambeau’s ‘exhausting’ habit

During an interaction with the media, including Sportskeeda, ahead of the International Series India, Paul Casey opened up about his LIV Golf teammate Bryson DeChambeau's intense, analytical approach to the game.

Casey revealed that DeChambeau's data-driven playing style becomes mentally "exhausting" for him, as he preferred a more intuition-based approach on the greens.

"I mean, there are lots of stories of him(Bryson DeChambeau) putting his golf balls and floating the golf balls and finding the center gravity. Everything's very scientific. So if you look at the cutting, he measures the slopes, he measures the speeds of the green. He knows the speeds of greens. He then knows he has to take his putt back at a certain distance based on the speed of the green," Paul Casey said.

"And everything's a mathematical calculation, not the way I play, but he has to quantify everything with a number. It's not a field, and it's interesting. For me, it would be exhausting, make my brain hurt the way he has to have it. He has to be quantifiable otherwise," he added.

The International Series India is the first event on the 2025 Asian Tour and features Bryson DeChambeau, who will look to win the $2 million event at the DLF Golf & Country Club in Gurugram.

As the first Major champion to play in India, there will be a lot of eyes hooked on DeChambeau's performance at the tournament, which begins on January 30.

The American golfer's fans will be closely monitoring his performance. Moreover, the LIV golfer is doing equally well off the field as well, with Reebok announcing their long-term partnership with DeChambeau a month ago.

Reebok collaborated with Bryson DeChambeau to revitalize golf apparel

In early December, Reebok announced a long-term partnership with DeChambeau, and his LIV Golf team, Crushers GC, highlighting the brand's official return to the performance golf category. It's part of the deal that, DeChambeau will officially be the face of the Reebok golf apparel and footwear from March 2025.

March will showcase the brand's new Nano Golf on-course shoe. His teammates including Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, and Anirban Lahiri, will also be part of this collaboration. They will debut in the full Reebok kits, which can be purchased on Reebok.com and at LIV Golf events. The partnership aims to expand Reebok's reach in golf's performance-driven products aimed at a diverse audience.

His fans can purchase DeChambeau's curated 'Bryson's Picks" collection on Reebok.com before the SS25 launch. It will offer his favourite training gear such as the Nano X4 and FloatZig 1.

Moreover, DeChambeau is the highest-ranked player in the international series and the favorite to win. He's gearing up for the first round on Thursday, January 30, at 12:05 pm. He is to play alongside, John Catlin and Joaquin Niemann.

