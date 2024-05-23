“I don’t know how his pants could be in any trouble unless he sh*t his pants”: Pat McAfee calls out Scottie Scheffler’s arresting officer

Louisville police released several videos related to the Scottie Scheffler case on Thursday, May 23. One in particular shows the moment of his arrest, and it is the one that is being talked about the most in the golf world.

Renowned sportscaster Pat McAfee gave his thoughts on this video during the broadcast of his YouTube show this Thursday. McAfee offered the opinion that Scottie Scheffler "didn't do anything wrong," from what is seen in the footage.

This was part of what McAfee said:

"Did he get dragged? I don't know. I didn't see it dragging anywhere - which is in the police report - I don't know how his pants could be in any trouble unless he... s**t his pants. We're not 100% sure if that's the case, maybe he did s**t his pants running, jumping, trying, to break the windshield..." [3:43 - 4:02]

Scottie Scheffler's arresting officer, Bryan Gillis, stated in his official arrest report that he had been dragged several yards by the car driven by Scheffler. In addition, he claimed that his $80 worth of pants had sustained irreversible damage.

Pat McAfee is a sports analyst and commentator with 10 years of experience as a broadcaster. He previously had an eight-season professional career in the National Football League (NFL). Currently, McAfee has a YouTube channel with more than 2.5 million subscribers. "The Pat McAfee Show" airs daily Monday through Friday on YouTube, and is streamed live on ESPN and ESPN+.

What was said at the press conference about the Scottie Scheffler case?

City of Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel held a press conference on Thursday to provide an update on the Scottie Scheffler case.

Two videos related to the case were released during the press conference. One of them was the same that was shown by Pat McAfee on the latest episode of his show. It was also informed that the officer who arrested Scheffler, Bryan Gillis, was disciplined for failing to activate his body camera. According to Gwinn-Villaroel, that was a violation of police policy.

Mayor Greenberg said all parties involved in the matter have an interest in "moving forward." However, both the mayor and the police chief made it clear that the charges against Scheffler will not be dropped by the police.

Following the press conference, Scheffler's attorney, Steve Romines spoke to the press. The legal counsel expressed that both Scheffler and his legal team have no interest in reaching a plea deal, as Scheffler "has done nothing wrong."

This same expression was used by Romines on the day of Scheffler's arrest, when the charges against him became known. The most serious of these is second-degree assault. Scheffler has his arraignment hearing scheduled for June 3. That same week, the world number one will be participating in the Memorial Tournament in Muirfield Village, Ohio.