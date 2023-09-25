“I feel so bad” - Bryson DeChambeau shares classy message to LIV Chicago runner-up Anirban Lahiri

Bryson DeChambeau capped off another great weekend in his LIV Golf career by winning the individual and team titles at LIV Golf Chicago. However, DeChambeau experienced mixed emotions as he beat one of his teammates, Anirban Lahiri, on the final hole in the individual event.

He stated that it was a situation that did not make him feel the way he usually does when he wins a tournament.

At the end of the event, both Bryson DeChambeau and his team, Crushers GC, team held a press conference. This was part of their quote, according to LIV Golf News Service:

“To be honest with you, I was actually sad [at the end of the tournament]. I really wanted him [Lahiri] to make that [par on the 18th] so we could go battle it off in a playoff and finish it off the right way. That was the first emotion that I had.”

He added:

“Secondly, you’ve got people coming over and congratulating you, and it’s just like, ‘Oh, I really didn’t feel like I won. This isn’t the normal feeling I usually have when you win a tournament.’ It was definitely a huge mix of emotions.

“It’s one of those things you never want to see a teammate go through. But it is what it is, and I think he’s learned a lot, obviously. I feel so bad… [to Lahiri] Your time is coming.”

Bryson DeChambeau finished his competition with Anirban Lahiri on the 18th hole. Both were tied at -13, so Lahiri's par forced a playoff. However, the Indian three-putted the hole for a bogey, giving DeChambeau the victory.

This was DeChambeau's second win in LIV Golf, with both victories coming this season. Meanwhile, it was Lahiri's seventh runner-up finish since debuting on the circuit in 2022.

How is Bryson DeChambeau faring in LIV Golf individual competition?

After winning the LIV Golf Chicago tournament, Bryson DeChambeau is third on the individual leaderboard with 146 points. He is 24 points behind leader Cameron Smith and 16 adrift of second-placed Talor Gooch.

This leaves a lot of possibilities in the individual competition, with only the tournament in Jeddah remaining. DeChambeau is in a position where he could win the individual title with a good finish in the final tournament of the year.

Mathematically, only these three players have a shot at the 2023 season's individual title. Smith's 170 points are out of reach for fourth-place Patrick Reed, who has 121.

To win the title, DeChambeau would have to win at Jedah, Smith would have to finish worse than sixth and Gooch would have to finish fifth or worse. If DeChambeau finishes second, Smith and Gooch should fall much further down the leaderboard.

A third-place finish would give DeChambeau 24 points. In such a case, Smith would overtake the American by winning just one point.

In Smith's case, a fourth-place finish in Jeddah would put him out of DeChambeau's reach. However, the Australian has Gooch hot on his heels and effectively needs to win the tournament to secure the title without depending on other results.

The Jeddah tournament will be played at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Saudi Arabia from October 13 to 15. Some great golf is expected, especially from Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith and Talor Gooch.