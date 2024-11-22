"I didn't feel satisfied with it"- Celine Boutier grades a 'tough' 2024 season

Celine Boutier had a decent season on the LPGA Tour this year. Despite not registering a win, the French golfer has earned around $1 million as her official prize money on the LPGA Tour.

She has registered two runner-up finishes this season at the BMW Ladies Championship and HSBC Women's World Championship. However, Boutier isn't satisfied with her performances and has graded it as a tough season.

"It's tough. I feel like I've definitely had a first half that was not really good at all. I didn't feel satisfied with it," the French golfer said (via ASAP Sports).

She said the middle part of her season was coming together well, but the results did not go in her favor. However, her performance in the last few months is trending in the right direction.

"The last few months I feel like definitely the results have been coming in and the game is obviously trending in a good direction. So I think it's very satisfying just to see that it's finally coming together."

Celine Boutier at the LPGA Maybank Championship - Source: Getty

The 31-year-old golfer is looking at the positives and knows there are going to be ups and downs in the season.

"I feel like there is going to be some ups and downs during the season, and the fact that I was able to finish the season strong, hopefully, same this week, has been pretty positive."

"I think for a season that I haven't won yet and still managed to get a few Top 10s and be in contention is always positive. Obviously also a little bit disappointed that I wasn't able to back up my season from last year," Boutier concluded.

Celine Boutier is currently competing in the LPGA Tour's season finale - the CME Group Tour Championship. After round one, the French golfer is T5 and three strokes behind the lead.

Celine Boutier's performances in all LPGA Tour events this season

Here's how Celine Boutier has performed in all 23 events she has competed in on the LPGA Tour this season.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican : T8

: T8 Maybank Championship : T12

: T12 BMW Ladies Championship : 2

: 2 Buick LPGA Shanghai : T9

: T9 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G : T37

: T37 FM Championship : CUT

: CUT AIG Women's Open : T22

: T22 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open : T25

: T25 The Amundi Evian Championship : T39

: T39 Dow Championship : T17

: T17 KPMG Women's PGA Championship : T19

: T19 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give : T53

: T53 U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally : T58

: T58 Mizuho Americas Open : T21

: T21 Cognizant Founders Cup : T50

: T50 JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro : T13

: T13 The Chevron Championship : CUT

: CUT T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards : T47

: T47 Ford Championship presented by KCC : T35

: T35 Blue Bay LPGA : T12

: T12 HSBC Women's World Championship : 2

: 2 Honda LPGA Thailand : T49

: T49 LPGA Drive On Championship: T16

