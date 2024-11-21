Who is leading the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship after day 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship concluded on Thursday, November 21 at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida. Narin An is leading the event after the first 18 holes.

The Japanese player is in first place at 8-under for the CME Group Tour Championship. Nine players are three shots or less behind her.

Expand Tweet

Trending

2024 CME Group Tour Championship Day 1 Leaderboard

Here is the CME Group Tour Championship leaderboard after the first round:

1 Narin An -8

2 Angel Yin -7

T3 Marina Alex -6

T3 Allisen Corpuz -6

T5 Lydia Ko -5

T5 Celine Boutier -5

T5 Linn Grant -5

T5 Nasa Hataoka -5

T5 Ariya Jutanugarn -5

T5 Albane Valenzuela -5

T11 Jin Young Ko -4

T11 Hye-Jin Choi -4

T11 Grace Kim -4

T11 Minjee Lee -4

T11 Mi Hyang Lee -4

T11 Linnea Strom -4

T17 Ayaka Furue -3

T17 Hannah Green -3

T17 Brooke M. Henderson -3

T17 Megan Khang -3

T17 Gabriela Ruffels -3

T17 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -3

T17 Amy Yang -3

T17 Pajaree Anannarukarn -3

T17 Leona Maguire -3

T17 Carlota Ciganda -3

T17 Hyo Joo Kim -3

T28 Ruoning Yin -2

T28 Maja Stark -2

T28 Yuka Saso -2

T28 Jin Hee Im -2

T28 Jennifer Kupcho -2

T28 Nataliya Guseva -2

T28 Lucy Li -2

T28 Jasmine Suwannapura -2

T28 Xiyu Lin -2

T28 Arpichaya Yubol -2

T38 Haeran Ryu -1

T38 Jeeno Thitikul -1

T38 Ally Ewing -1

T38 Chanettee Wannasaen -1

T38 Rose Zhang -1

T38 Ryann O'Toole -1

T44 Nelly Korda E

T44 Lauren Coughlin E

T44 Lilia Vu E

T44 Sarah Schmelzel E

T44 Andrea Lee E

T44 Madelene Sagstrom E

T50 Sei Young Kim +1

T50 Mao Saigo +1

T50 Patty Tavatanakit +1

T50 Charley Hull +1

T50 Moriya Jutanugarn +1

T50 Lexi Thompson +1

T56 A Lim Kim +2

T56 Yealimi Noh +2

T56 Jenny Shin +2

59 Esther Henseleit +3

60 Bailey Tardy +4

Narin An carded eight birdies and no bogeys in the first round of the CME Group Tour Championship. An is looking for her first LPGA Tour victory.

After her performance, the Japanese player had this to say (via ASAP Sports):

"Today my putt was really good. I mean, the speed was good and the shape was good, so yeah, I was just trying to focus a little bit more ... I think that mindset is good for make the focus during my play."

World number one Nelly Korda carded three birdies and three bogeys in the first round of the CME Group Tour Championship to finish in a share for 44th place. Meanwhile, defending champion Amy Yang is tied for 17th after carding three birdies and no bogeys for a 3-under total.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback