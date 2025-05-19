"I fell short" - Wyndham Clark issues an apology after throwing his club in anger & causing damage at 2025 PGA Championship

For Wyndham Clark, it was a week to forget at the 2025 PGA Championship. Amid his frustrations with his own performance, Clark became the center of attention after violently throwing a club, causing damage to the sponsor wall. Now, the golfer has shared a note of apology on social media.

On Sunday (May 18), during the final round, Clark was playing on the infamous Green Mile at Quail Hollow Golf Club. On the par-4 hole 16, the 2023 U.S. Open Champion suffered from a mishap as his tee shot landed in a fairway bunker.

An angry Wyndham Clark went on to thrash his driver against a nearby advertisement board, breaking a hole into it with the impact.

His driver's head immediately flew off, and it almost hit a volunteer who was standing there at that time. Clark's outburst caused a massive uproar in the golf community.

On Monday (May 19), Wyndham Clark shared an apology on his Instagram stories.

"I would like to sincerely apologize for my behavior yesterday on Hole 16. As professionals, we are expected to remain professional even when frustrated and I unfortunately let my emotions get the best of me. My actions were uncalled for and completely inappropriate, making it clear that I have things I need to work on."

He further said in his statement on the Instagram story:

"I hold myself to a high standard, trying to always play for something bigger than myself, and yesterday I fell short of those standards. For that I am truly sorry. I promise to better the way I handle my frustrations on the course going forward, and hope you all can forgive me in due time."

Screenshot from Clark's Instagram story/IG: @wyndhamclark

Wyndham Clark's meltown caused him to damage the sponsor wall, leaving a hole in it. Ironically, it belonged to T-Mobile, a brand that's been associated with Clark since April last year. Overall, this was a bad chapter in the PGA Tour professional's major diary.

The poor tee shot by Wyndham Clark that caused his outburst, ultimately ended up in a bogey. In his final round, the golfer also scored four consecutive bogeys while playing on the front nine, and his back nine had three bogeys.

Account claiming to be volunteer speaks up on X amid Wyndham Clark driver incident

Wyndham Clark's driver throw became one of the headlines in the golf community, apart from Scottie Scheffler's PGA Championship win. As the news took the golf world by storm, an account claiming to be a volunteer at the event spoke up about the experience.

As a Golf news channel shared a clip of the incident on X (previously Twitter), an account claiming to be a volunteer at the hole commented below the post. According to his statement, the whole incident regarding the Titleist driver was a scary experience for him.

He also shared a picture of the sign Clark hit. Take a look at Chris Deiulio's comment here:

"I’m the Marshall holding the flag. Scared me to death."

Meanwhile, Clark finished T50 at the PGA Championship, with an overall score of four strokes over par.

