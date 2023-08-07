"I fought it for a long time" - Lucas Glover talks about his putting struggles as he clinches his 5th PGA Tour title     

Lucas Glover opened up about his struggles with his putter this season after winning the fifth PGA Tour event of his career at the 2023 Wyndham Championship on Sunday, August 6.

The former major championship winner has missed 26 shots from a short-range distance so far since July. He subsequently made changes to his bag ahead of the start of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic last month.

Glover was playing with a broomstick-style putter, which he switched with the L.A.B. Mezz, 1 Max. The changes, fortunately, helped him to finally register his first top 10 finish of the season and also to crack into the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings.

Speaking about his struggle with the putter, Lucas Glover said (via USA Sports Today):

“I just tried the long putter first. I had two weeks off before Memorial and just ordered [a new putter] and taught myself how to use it and been kind of sticking to that. If you ever want a Tour player to practice more, you give them a new club because they’ve got to get used to it, figure it out. That’s kind of how it’s been. Making all your tap-ins is nice. When my speed’s good, I seem to make a lot of putts."

Glover struggled a bit on the 18th hole of the final round of the Wyndham Championship when the ball appeared to be heading into a tree. However, the American managed to sink an 8-foot putt with his long driver.

“It’s what I needed. This is a completely different motor skill and just a way to rewire my brain. … When you struggle as long as I have, or had, it just happened to be what happened to be the answer," Glover added about his putting technique.

Lucas Glover won the 2023 Wyndham Championship by two shots over Russell Henley and Byeong Hun An after making three birdies and one bogey in the final round.

He performed admirably during the tournament. Glover finished with a 66 after five birdies and one bogey on Thursday and added seven birdies and one bogey in the second round. He played the third round of 62 and with a final of 68, Glover clinched the trophy of the PGA Tour event.

What's in Lucas Glover's bag?

Lucas Glover played with Srixon's equipment at the 2023 Wyndham Championship. He used a Srixon Z785 driver with a Fujikura Ventus 7X shaft and an L.A.B. Golf Mezz Max long putter.

Here is the equipment Lucas Glover played with at the 2023 Wyndham Championship:

Driver

Specification: Srixon Z785 (Fujikura Ventus 7X shaft), 9 degrees

3-wood

Specification: Ping G430 Max (Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft) 15 degrees

5-wood

Specification: Ping G430 Max (Fujikura Ventus Black 10X shaft) 18 degrees

Irons

Specification: Srixon ZX5 MK II (4i) Srixon ZX7 MK II (5-PW; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts)

Wedges

Specification: Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore (52, 56, and 60; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts)

Putter

Specification: L.A.B. Golf MEZZ MAX long putter

Ball

Specification: Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Grips

Specification: Golf Pride V-55 Cord