"I was going to start throwing my clubs at it" - Robert MacIntyre sounds off on 'annoying' CBS drone at 2024 RBC Canadian Open

Robert MacIntyre expressed his annoyance at a CBS drone during the Canadian Open. The Brit won the tournament which took place from May 30 to June 2, 2024 at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.

Robert MacIntyre won after carding 16-under 264 in the four rounds of the tournament. He won by a margin of one shot over Ben Griffin. However, the 27-year-old was far from pleased with the sounds of a CBS drone during the tournament, and made his feelings known in his post-tournament press conference.

MacIntyre said (via Golfweek):

"If it didn’t go away, I was going to start throwing my clubs at it. That’s how annoyed I was getting."

The noise of drones was a problem for the now-World No. 39, particularly in the third and final round on May 1& 2. He said (via Golfweek):

“It’s a big wasp. I asked them to get rid of it. They did. Next hole, I’m in the bunker, and sure enough everyone’s silent and all I hear is this buzzing again. I look up and here it is. And, I don’t know, one of the guys must have been getting sick of me.

I just kept turning to him because I knew he was the man to go to when that drone starts annoying me because yesterday on 18 it was the same guy. And he just radioed, 'Get that drone out of here.'"

However, the tournament ended well for MacIntyre in the end as he managed scores of 66 and 68 in the last two rounds. The 27-year-old scored five birdies and three bogeys in the fourth round and finished 2-under 68. He scored four bogeys, six birdies and an eagle in the round to finish 4-under 66.

MacIntyre will take home $1,692,000 from the total prize money of $9.4 million. He is also exempted from the remaining two Signature events of the year, the Memorial Tournament and the Travelers Championship as a result of his triumph in Ontario.

MacIntyre jumped 37 positions from 76th to 39th in the Official World Golf Ranking. If he maintains his current ranking till the Memorial tournament, he'll be exempted from the US Open, which will be the third Major of 2024.

He has also been exempted from a few tournaments in 2025 like the PGA Championship, The Sentry, the Masters Tournament and The Players Championship.

"They were horrible" - Robert MacIntyre's father Dougie on how the 27-year-old was getting bothered by the drone

Robert MacIntyre during the final round of the Canadian Open

The noise of the drones was bothersome to Robert MacIntyre as well as his father Dougie. The latter said that his son was unable to concentrate and was getting agitated because of the noise. Dougie Macintyre said (via Golfweek):

"They were horrible. He was getting a wee bit agitated. It takes your concentration. In the back of the head you’re thinking about the buzzing so he called the rules official over."

His father further said that he could have lost the RBC Canadian Open because of the drones (via Golfweek):

"He gets grumpy. That’s his downfall. When he gets grumpy and mad at himself the game goes. He knows it himself."

Robert MacIntyre won his fourth tournament of his professional career after turning professional in 2017. This was also his first PGA Tour victory of his career.