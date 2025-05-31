“I got really lucky on the lie” - Jordan Spieth gets candid about his shoeless par save at Memorial round two

Jordan Spieth had one of the most talked-about moments during the second round of the Memorial Tournament on Friday. He shot a remarkable par save on the 11th hole, barefoot.

On the 583-yard, par-5 11th at Muirfield Village, Spieth hit a 309-yard drive that landed dangerously close to the water. After this, he took off his shoes and stepped into the creek to check if he could play the ball without taking a penalty.

Speaking after his round during a press conference with ASAP Sports, Spieth explained:

"It was good. I got really lucky on the lie I had after the third. It was sitting really nicely, and if it had gone another yard I couldn't have hit it high because I would have been under the tree. The lie was good and the greens were a little softer. So all in all it was a really good save, just to not have to make a long putt or anything. But it was, walking over there, that was as good as I could have asked for," Spieth said.

After entering the water, Spieth realized that the creek was too deep to make a stable swing. He decided to take a penalty drop-one that gave him a chance to reach the green. His third shot landed in the rough just 44 yards short of the hole. From there, he hit a precise pitch to within four feet and rolled in the short putt to save par.

Jordan Spieth finished the second round at 3-under par. He tied for fifth place on the leaderboard. Moving forward, he explained that his decision was quickly made.

Jordan Spieth's quick thinking shines in Memorial Tournament Round 2

The three-time major champion, Jordan Spieth, found himself in a tough spot on the par-5 11th hole. However, he made a bold move that kept his round on track. His caddy, Michael Greller, stood above the slope, engaging in a brief discussion. While explaining that exact moment, Spieth explained:

"It was quick. I took my shoes off just to see if I could get in and see if there was like some footing, if the creek was shallow or something. Because I could see the ball, and I could have definitely got a club on it. It was, off the tee it was just hanging, hanging, hanging, it looked like -- I just hit it off the heel and so it pulled. But it wasn't long, once I got in there I just didn't have a stance," Spieth said.

Jordan Spieth carded a 3-under 69 in Round 2, which featured five birdies and just two bogeys after the first round's even-par 72 on Thursday. Moving towards the third round, Ben Griffin and Nick Taylor sit atop the leaderboard at 7-under.

