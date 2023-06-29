“I got six messages from six different players” - Martin Kaymer reveals getting LIV enquiries from DP World Tour players amid PGA Tour-PIF deal

Martin Kaymer revealed that several players from the DP World Tour have inquired about LIV Golf since the PGA Tour and PIF deal was announced.

Kaymer, who captains Cleeks GC in the LIV Golf League, is currently in Andalusia, Spain, for the LIV Golf Valderrama that starts on Friday, June 30.

Kaymer said that the European Tour professionals had been interested in joining the Saudi-backed league since the merger announcement was made. Notably, the PGA-LIV deal was announced on June 6.

Kaymer was quoted as saying via Golf Monthly:

"That evening I got six messages from six different players on the DP World Tour wondering if there was a future for them on LIV. I think you will be surprised how many players want to play all different Tours."

The 38-year-old German golfer added that it would be better for the game of golf if everyone had equal opportunities, allowing professionals from the PGA Tour and European Tour to play on the PIF-sponsored circuit.

He continued:

"I don’t know how that will work and don’t know all the details and vice versa because, ultimately, I think this is what the golf fans want and want it to happen."

There is no detail on how the new deal will shape the three tours in the future. While a few LIV-associated players might like to return to the PGA Tour, Kaymer seemed to be okay with not returning to the PGA Tour.

He said, as per Golf Monthly:

"I think you can only speak for yourself, and me and G-Mac(Graeme McDowell) are very happy where we are and we’re very happy when that merger came out because I think it was proof that we definitely made the right decision."

"Some people said it was risky and you don’t know what you are going to get into, but these days, in life, you just never know and you’ve got to go by trust and, after all, with the way things are shaping, it’s pretty good."

When will Martin Kaymer play next?

Martin Kaymer was last seen playing at the 123rd U.S. Open Championship

Martin Kaymer will next be competing at the LIV Golf Valderrama event that will take place from Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2 at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Cadiz, Spain.

Just like previous events in the LIV Golf League 2023, LIV Golf Valderrama also has a purse size of $25 million at stake, with 48 players competing for the individual portion of $20 million. In the team portion, these 48 players are divided into 12 teams, and the winning amount is $5 million.

Martin Kaymer's Cleek GC is currently standing at the bottom of the leaderboard with only 10 points so far. Four out of seven times, the team has finished last. Cleek's best finish was fifth place in the Orlando event.

As for Kaymer, he has played four events this season with no noteworthy performances and is also placed 48th in the individual standings. His best result came at the DC event last month, where he ended in 25th place.

