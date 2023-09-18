“I gotta do whatever it takes” - Lexi Thompson has eyes set on US team’s Solheim Cup victory

It's been 10 years since Lexi Thompson made her debut at the Solheim Cup as a teenager. This year in September, she will make her sixth appearances in the event, playing for the United States.

The 28-year-old golfer has an incredible record in the tournament and is looking forward to adding more points to her team in 2023.

Ahead of the start of the competition, Thompson opened up about the tournament in her interview with the media. The American golfer has her eyes set on the US's team victory at the Solheim Cup.

Speaking about the tournament, Lexi Thompson said (via LPGA.Tour):

“(I love) everything about (the Solheim Cup). It's my favorite event of all time. Knowing that it was this year, it was like, ‘Alright, I have to make that team. I gotta make that team. I gotta do whatever it takes. There's just nothing like it."

"To be able to be part of a team and to be able to wake up, put your country's colors on. We do not hear as many cheers over there. Hopefully, we get a lot of people on our side over there. But there's nothing like representing your country and just to be part of a team as well. It's so much fun, intense, but there's absolutely nothing like it," she added.

Lexi Thompson has been part of the US Team in the Solheim Cup in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021. She helped her team to win the event in 2015 and 2017.

The LPGA veteran auto-qualified for this year's competition after having a good finish in the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings. She will be joined by Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang, Andrea Lee, Rose Zhang, Angel Yin, Ally Ewing, and Cheyenne Knight at the Solheim Cup.

Lexi Thompson's Solheim Cup record

Lexi Thompson made her Solheim Cup debut in 2013 and added 9.5 points to her team's victory over the years. She has been part of the winning team twice and last played in the team event in 2021.

In her last appearance, Thompson added 1.5 points to her team and has an overall record of 7-8-3. She possesses great experience playing in the tournament.

Here are Lexi Thompson's records playing in the Solheim Cup:

Appearances: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

2021 Record: 1-2-1

Overall Record: 7-8-3

2021 Points won: 1.5

Overall Points won; 9.5

Lexi Thompson turned pro in 2010 and has won 15 professional events in her career. She won 11 LPGA Tour events and two of her victories were recorded while playing on the Ladies European Tour. She also won the Chevron Championship in 2014 and finished in the top 10 in the other four Major competitions.