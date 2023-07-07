“I hope it's in the final group with everyone watching" - Michelle Wie West wants an 'incredible' end to her career at 2023 US Women's Open

Michelle Wie West will compete in her final professional golf tournament this week at the US Women's Open. She has announced to bid farewell to the game following the conclusion of the major tournament.

West is hoping for an incredible end to her professional career at the Pebble Beach Golf Course. Speaking of her retirement, the 33-years old golfer said via Golf Monthly:

"Gosh, I hope it's in the final group with everyone watching. That would just be so incredible. It's definitely an emotional week for me. I just realized everything I'm doing, I'm doing for the last time. The putting drills that I'm doing, you'd best believe I'm not going to do another putting drill for the rest of my life if I don't need to."

The 2014 US Women's Open Champion wants to continue exploring her journey. However, looking into the seriousness of her injuries she decided to call it quit for the better. Adding to her statement, the two-time major champion said:

"I really, really wanted to play longer. I really wanted to - especially after having Makenna and her being a girl, I really wanted to play longer. In an ideal world I wish I was still out on tour and playing. Unfortunately it's just I had to make a hard decision with my body. It is hard. It is hard to be a mom out here. You have to make a lot of sacrifices. I just had to make a hard medical decision and also a personal decision."

Michelle Wie West also spoke about playing on Pebble Beach Golf Course, which is hosting the US Women's Open for the first time.

"I do believe that when you have our women on iconic venues such as Pebble Beach, the fans love it," she said. "The fans are the ones that are driving the media value. They love to watch TV and recognize the courses that we play at.

"It's been so amazing to see our major championships be held on amazing golf courses, Baltusrol, we have here at Pebble Beach. I've talked a lot about that. Venues make a huge difference in uplifting our Tour, our game, and we need to continually be at this venue."

The US Women's Open is underway from July 6 and will wrap up with the finale on July 9.

Michelle Wie West first round performance at the 2023 US Women's Open

Michelle Wie West played the first round of the 2023 US Women's Open with a score of 7 over 79. She finished in 124th place alongside Anna Nordqvist, Daniela Darquea, Hye-Jin Choi, Lilia Vu, Jing Yan, Amy Olson, Angela Zhang, Jeneath Wong, Saki Baba, Anna Davis, and Hinako Shibuno.

South Korean golfer Hyo Joo Kim topped the leaderboard after finishing with a score of under 4 in two way tie alongside Xiyu Janel Lin, followed by Allisen Corpuz, Nasa Hataoka, Hae Rae Ryu, Aine Donegan, Leona Maguire, and Bailey Tardy.

Wie West will enter the second round 11 strokes behind the leader.

