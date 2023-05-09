“I do hope they won't fine me again” - More resignation worries for DP World Tour as LIV Golfers expect 'unprecedented' fines

The DP World Tour has punished 17 LIV golfers for participating in the Saudi-sponsored competition. After the European Tour won a case against the fledgling series in April, all of the players were fined £100,000 each.

Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, and Sergio Garcia all resigned from the DP World Tour as a result of the penalty. More players are expected to resign in order to avoid sanctions, according to reports.

The DP tour is thought to have enforced sanctions on European tour players as long as they play for LIV Golf while under contract with them.

According to reports, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace are among the players who can opt out of the DP World Tour. Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey, and Martin Kaymer are also expected to leave the tour.

When Lee Westwood resigned from the tour last week, he also hinted at more resignations. He said:

“I do hope that now I've resigned they won't fine me again - I'm no longer a member. I believe I've contributed greatly to the Tour in my 30 years as a card-holder.”

The Telegraph reports that LIV Golf transferred €700,000 to the Tour before the deadline on Wednesday. However, they had not mentioned which of the seven players they had paid for.

The DP World Tour has released a statement saying that Sergio Garcia is the only golfer who has not paid the fine yet. They stated:

“Sergio Garcia has not paid his £100,000 fine, nor has he given any indication that he intends to. We will therefore take appropriate action if he continues not to respect the Sport Resolutions panel’s decision.

“Details of further sanctions for players who breached the Conflicting Tournament Regulation by playing in subsequent conflicting events without a release, will be announced next week.”

Here is a list of all the golfers who have paid the fine:

Ian Poulter

Lee Westwood

Richard Bland

Laurie Canter

Branden Grace

Justin Harding

Sam Horsfield

Martin Kaymer

Pablo Larrazabal

Graeme McDowell

Shaun Norris

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Bernd Wiesberger

"They wanted to retain their Tour memberships" - LIV golfers want to continue playing on the DP World Tour

Another update followed the payments made by 16 LIV golfers as a result of the punishment for defecting from the DP World Tour. According to the Daily Telegraph, the European circuit apparently intends to increase the cost to €500,000 for players who continue to compete on the Saudi-backed series.

Some players still desire to compete on the DP World Tour, but it would be prohibitively expensive for them. According to an unidentified source, LIV golfers want to keep their tour cards.

A source told The Telegraph:

“At the meeting the players held in the LIV event at Singapore a number made it clear that they wanted to retain their Tour memberships, but it is evidently going to be costly.

“Some reports said the players could be hit with bills of £1 million each, but that was never likely. But the fines will be eye-watering, nonetheless, and could keep rising the more LIV events that they play in.”

Last week, when Lee Westwood resigned from the DP World Tour, he got a bit emotional and said (as quoted by The Telegraph):

“I was a kid when I played my first European event – the Madeira Islands Open in 1994 when I won about £3,000 for finishing tied 19th.”

Many other golfers also likely have memories from their time on the tour and it remains to be seen how the situation pans out in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, LIV Golf is preparing for its next event, which will take place in Tulsa from May 12 to 14.

