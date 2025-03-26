“I hope he keeps playing, it's nice of course that his dad's Tiger”: Insider reviews Charlie Woods’ performance in Junior Invitational

Charlie Woods recently competed in the 2025 Junior Invitational Event and had an average performance as he finished T25 in the field of 36 golfers. Smylie Kaufman and Charlie Hulme discussed various things on their show and in the end touched upon Woods' performance in the 2025 Junior Invitational.

Recently on the Smylie Show, Kaufman talked about Charlie Woods' performance on the Junior Invitational and said he got in the field because his dad is Tiger Woods.

"I hope he keeps playing, it's nice of course that his dad's Tiger and like that's the only way he got invited to this field as far as rankings go, but the fact that he can go play against better competition, see how he stacks up, I'm here for it. I want the kid to be successful," Kaufman said. (1:07:30 onwards)

Charlie Woods received an invite to compete in the 2025 Junior Invitational event at the Sage Valley Golf Club, which is one of the most prestigious junior golf tournaments in the world. Woods competed in this event and finished T25 after carding +11 for the event, while the winner Miles Russell scored -9 for the event.

Along with Charlie Woods, Kai Trump, the granddaughter of the US president, was also in the field in the girls' division. However, unfortunately, she did not have a good outing as he remained last and carded +52 after four rounds.

2025 Junior Invitational leaderboard

Here's the leaderboard of the 2025 Junior Invitational for both boys and girls divisions.

Boys division

1. Miles Russell -9

2. Jackson Byrd -7

3. Joshua Bai -6

4. Robby Turnbull -5

5. Carson Bertagnole -3

T6. Tyler Watts -2

T6. Luke Colton -2

T8. Logan Reilly E

T8. Michael Riebe E

T8. Hugo Le Goff E

T8. Mason Howell E

T12. Henry Guan +1

T12. Lev Grinberg +1

T14. Will Hartman +2

T14. Kris Kim +2

16. Tyler Mawhinney +3

17. Giovanni Binaghi +5

18. John Daniel Culbreth +6

T19. Nguyen Anh Minh +7

T19. Dan Hayes +7

21. Le Khanh Hung +8

T22. Bowen Mauss +9

T22. Kartik Singh +9

24. Oscar Couilleau +10

T25. Charlie Woods +11

T25. Joshua Kim +11

T25. Ronin Banerjee +11

28. Rayhan Latief +12

29. Pennson Badgett +13

T30. Ben Bolton +14

T30. Thanawin Lee +14

32. Trevor Gutschewski +17

33. Hamilton Coleman +18

34. Viggo Olsson Mörk +19

35. Aidan Lawson +21

36. Evan Pena +26

Girls Division

1. Aphrodite Deng -7

2. Yujie Liu -1

T3. Soomin Oh E

T3. Pimpisa Rubrong E

5. Scarlett Schremmer +3

6. Anna Fang +5

T7. Gianna Clemente +8

T7. Asterisk Talley +8

T9. Avery McCrery +11

T9. Jude Lee +11

T9. Nikki Oh +11

12. Louise Uma Landgraf +12

13. Amelie Zalsman +13

14. Alice Kong +15

15. Achiraya Sriwong +18

T16. Sara Brentcheneff +19

T16. Mia Clausen +19

18. Luana Valero Moyano +20

19. Sofia Cherif Essakali +21

20. Natalie Yen +22

21. Sarah Hammett +26

22. Elizabeth Rudisill +27

23. Havanna Torstensson +30

24. Kai Trump +52

