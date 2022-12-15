“I was just kind of laughing” - Jordan Spieth enjoyed beating Tiger Woods at The Match

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas won The Match 2022 on Sunday, December 11. The duo beat Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at the Pelican Golf Club Course to take the trophy.

Following the win, the champions made sure to relish it by taunting their opponents.

Days after the win, Jordan Spieth once again came out to throw shade on Woods for the loss. Speaking about the event, the 29-year-old American said that the legendary golfer “doesn’t lose very often” and thus the win was special.

He also revealed that he tried to rub the loss into Woods by “laughing” in front of him during the award ceremony. Spieth was doing The Match post-mortem with SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio’s Gravy & The Sleaze show when he opened up about defeating Woods.

He said:

“Tiger, first off, he doesn’t lose very often, hasn’t in his whole career… In the end we got those bracelets, and Tiger’s just standing there having to watch someone else get crowned a champion. I don’t know if that’s ever happened to him before.”

AM EX @myamex Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas win the match against Tiger Woods and Rory McIlory and talk smack Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas win the match against Tiger Woods and Rory McIlory and talk smack 😂😂 https://t.co/SpSl8Op5g1

It is pertinent to note that the statement was exaggerated. Tiger Woods lost the first-ever edition of The Match, but was very calm at the award ceremony as well. However, Spieth wanted to make sure that he made the best of the legendary golfer’s loss and said that he tried his best to relish the moment.

Speaking to show hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, he added:

“I was just kind of laughing, and I said something like there’s more joy in how angry Tiger is right now than even winning this thing. And he just smiled, essentially saying ‘F off.’ He was like, ‘Yea, it’s true.’

“He’s just so competitive, and he’s just not used to losing, and even more so having to stand there, I just thought that was kind of a funny situation that The Match will bring out, because we would have been just as pissed on the other side.”

Jordan Spieth said that he was overjoyed by being able to deliver Woods the loss.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth tease Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at The Match

It is pertinent to note that this wasn’t the first time Jordan Spieth had taken a jibe at Tiger Woods over The Match.

At the exhibition event’s awards ceremony, Justin Thomas and Spieth made sure to diss Woods and Rory McIlroy for their loss. Thomas and Spieth, who have been friends since college, teased their two senior golfers by asking them “how they lost” the event.

In a video released by the PGA Tour, the winners were seen taking down Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with their taunts.

In the clip, Thomas and Spieth were heard asking:

"Tiger and Rory,.... What happened?"

Spieth went on to add:

"How do you lose to us too?"

Thomas, who struggled to keep a straight face, further added:

"That's alright, everybody does."

The verbal tease added to the experience of The Match. The made-for-TV charitable event was seen as a big success among fans, thanks to such antics from the four golfers.

