The Match 2022: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth beat Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy in much-awaited match

The Match took a surprising turn on Saturday night when Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth defeated Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The tournament was held under the lights at the Pelican Golf Club Course, which is pretty popular for organizing the LPGA Tour.

Competing in the 12-hole tournament, Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas started with a birdie. Although both teams had a good start, things began to slip out of McIlroy and Woods' hands after the second hole.

Thomas and Spieth scored in the second, third, and fourth holes and subsequently took the lead at the championship. Team Spieth and Thomas hit a shot on the 10th hole to clinch the trophy.

It was a unique event as, for the first time, The Match was held at night and took place in the best ball format.

After claiming the championship, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth teased Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods via a hilarious Twitter post. In a video shared by the PGA Tour on their official social media handle, Spieth and Thomas were heard saying:

"Tiger and Rory...what happened? How do you lose to us?"

They further went on to say:

"That's alright, everybody does."

The match was full of entertainment. Throughout the event, all the golfers trash-talked about one another.

"Don't make my friends look bad" - Fans react to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's defeat at The Match

The match garnered a lot of attention from golf fans as, after a brief break, Tiger Woods finally returned to playing golf. He had been on a hiatus since February 2021 due to a leg injury.

Tiger also developed plantar fasciitis last week and was forced to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge championship. However, fans expected him to register a second victory in the Match as he was accompanied by the current World No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy. However, the duo could not defeat Justin and Jordan.

It is certainly a big win for the American golfers, and they are extremely happy about it. Justin and Jordan did not miss the chance to mock Tiger and Rory on social media.

In the comments section of the video shared on Twitter, a user came forward to support Woods and McIlroy, saying:

"Awww, don't make my friends look bad, haha. It is only because you guys are to be in the dark all the time that you are doing well!! Team Fassi."

Another wrote:

"Didn't y'all lose to Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim?"

Another continued the thread with the following comment:

"Lol! Tiger and Rory have combined 19 majors, and these two have a combined 5. Come on now, congrats on the win, though."

Meanwhile, some said Rory and Tiger were more focused on talking about LIV Golf and missed practice.

LIV Golf has been in controversy ever since the championship started. Golfers have been divided into two groups, one supporting LIV Golf and the other rooting for the PGA Tour.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were also offered a contract from LIV Golf, but they turned it down and stayed loyal to the PGA Tour.

