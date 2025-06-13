"I just sat there while he scolded me" — Brooks Koepka reveals how strong pep talk with coach fueled turnaround ahead of US Open 2025

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka put up a phenomenal performance during his first round at the 2025 US Open and is now in third place on the provisional leaderboard. Ahead of the competition, he revealed that he had a lengthy discussion with his coach, who scolded him to help improve his game.

Koepka has had a successful professional golf career so far, with nine wins on the PGA Tour, seven on the European Tour, and two on the Japan Golf Tour. He won the PGA Championship in 2018, 2019, and 2023, and the US Open in 2017 and 2018.

The start of this season has been rocky for the five-time major champ, with two missed cuts in the Masters and the PGA Championship. Before heading to the US Open, he went through thorough drills with his coach, Pete Cowen. The drills were not only physical but mental as well, as Cowen brutally reprimanded him for not playing as well as he typically would.

“Been working hard, just got into some bad habits and bad swing positions—and we worked. We worked pretty hard last week. Pete Cowen and Jeff Pierce were on me pretty good, and then Pete got into me again on Monday. In the bunker for about 45 minutes, I just sat there while he scolded me pretty well.”

When asked what exactly Cowen said during the 45-minute talk, Brooks Koepka said it was so intense that Justin Thomas had to ask if he was okay afterwards. However, he declined to go into further details on what exactly his coach said to him, saying he’d rather keep it to himself.

Despite receiving a harsh speech from Pete Cowen, Brooks Koepka expressed appreciation for the coach, saying that he likes people who will tell him the truth as it is.

“Yeah. I don’t like having yes-people around me. I just want somebody to tell me the truth, tell me what’s going on, what they see. And if I start swaying from being Brooks Koepka, then I want someone to call me out on it. And he [Pete Cowen] did a hell of a job on it.” [1:23]

Here’s a clip from the interview:

Brooks Koepka scored 2-under 68 across 18 holes in Oakmont on Thursday. He is currently tied for third position with Si Woo Kim and Sunjae Im, while J.J. Spaun is in the lead with 4-under 66.

Brooks Koepka’s scorecard from the 2025 US Open, round 1

On the first day of the 2025 US Open, Brooks Koepka shot a spectacular eagle on the par-4 fifth hole and made par on all other holes on the front nine. His first bogey of the day came on the 10th, and he shot another on the 14th before closing with two birdies.

Here’s a look at Brooks Koepka’s scorecard from his first round at Oakmont:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 5) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 5) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

