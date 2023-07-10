"I just want to play well" - Thomas Pieters opens up about Ryder Cup prospects as he pursues maiden LIV Golf Championship

Belgian golfer Thomas Pieters finds himself in the midst of a thrilling chase for his maiden LIV Golf Championship title at the LIV London tournament. Pieters' exceptional form over the opening two days has reignited discussions about his prospects of making the European Ryder Cup team. In this article, we delve into Pieters' recent performance, his Ryder Cup ambitions, and his determination to let his golf game speak for itself.

Ryder Cup aspirations and challenges for Thomas Pieters

Prior to his LIV Golf venture, Pieters had been considered a strong contender for a spot on Luke Donald's European Ryder Cup team.

"I don't want to get into all these politics. I just want to play well."

Pieters remains focused on his game rather than being entangled in Ryder Cup politics.

His impressive performances in 2022 positioned him just outside the world's top 30. However, Pieters has faced difficulties translating his prior success to the breakaway league, with no finish higher than 17th in his eight LIV Golf outings. Despite the setbacks, a victory at the LIV London tournament could catapult Pieters back into Ryder Cup contention.

By maintaining his dedication to his performance, Pieters aims to make it harder for the Ryder Cup selection committee to ignore his compelling case.

Pieters' impressive form at LIV London

Since joining LIV Golf at the start of the season, Thomas Pieters has been on a quest to recapture his best form. After struggling to find his rhythm on the breakaway circuit, the 31-year-old Belgian has shown glimpses of his brilliance at Centurion this week. With scores of five-under-par 66 and four-under 67 in the opening two rounds, Pieters finds himself tied for second place, three shots behind the tournament leader, Cameron Smith.

Chasing victory and reflecting on improvements

With the LIV London title within his grasp, Pieters acknowledges the challenges that lie ahead. He recognizes the need to surpass the formidable Open champion, Cameron Smith, who is preparing for his Claret Jug title defense at Hoylake in two weeks.

"I'm going to have to play really well to beat Cam. Even though he didn't have his best [round], he still shot four-under today."

Regardless of the outcome on Sunday, Pieters' strong showing at the St. Albans course provides a much-needed boost after a tough start to his LIV Golf journey.

"Yeah, I feel like my game is getting very close to where it should be. I feel like I can contend any week if it's on [form]."

Thomas Pieters' pursuit of his maiden LIV Golf Championship has put him in a favorable position to make a statement on the course. While his performances in the breakaway league have not lived up to his previous standards, his impressive show at LIV London has reignited discussions about his Ryder Cup prospects.

Thomas Pieters remains determined to let his golf game speak for itself, refusing to engage in the politics surrounding Ryder Cup eligibility. His focus lies squarely on playing well and winning tournaments. A victory at the LIV London tournament could potentially bolster his case for a spot on Luke Donald's European Ryder Cup team.

As Thomas Pieters heads into the final round, he is fully aware of the challenges that await him, particularly in overtaking Cameron Smith, the current leader. Regardless of the outcome, Pieters' improved performance at the LIV London event is a positive sign for his future endeavors in LIV Golf and beyond.

As the golfing world eagerly awaits the thrilling conclusion of the LIV London tournament, all eyes will be on Thomas Pieters and his pursuit of both the championship title and a place in the European Ryder Cup team. Whether he triumphs or not, Pieters' unwavering commitment to playing well serves as an inspiration to athletes everywhere – a reminder that the path to success lies in focusing on one's own performance and letting the results speak for themselves.

