Who is leading LIV London 2023 after Round 1? Day 1 leaderboard explored

The English stop of the LIV Golf circuit, the LIV London ended its first round with Australian Cameron Smith leading the leaderboard. Two players with poor results so far, Marc Leishman and Thomas Pieters, occupy the second and third places, respectively.

Cameron Smith had an excellent round at the LIV London, bogey-free and with eight birdies, especially his back nine was of the highest level, scoring 6 under 30 in that segment.

Marc Leishman was also on top of his game, making eight birdies with one bogey. He started very strong, with four birdies in a row between holes two and five, and then kept up the pace well to close with -7.

Thomas Pieters had a bit more trouble and made three bogeys. But his eight birdies kept him in contention. He closed his round with -5.

The leader of the individual ranking and winner of three tournaments this season, Talor Gooch, is T4 with -4. He is joined in that position by Cameron Tringale and Laurie Canter.

In the team competition, the Ripper GCs dominate the LIV London leaderboard after the first round. The one-two achieved by Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman catapulted the team to the first position with -13.

Something similar happened with the second place at LIV London, RangeGoat GC, whose good placings of Thomas Pieters and Talor Gooch placed them three strokes behind the first place.

As a "LIV London" curiosity of the round, a "magnetic hole" was apparently discovered at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire: of 15 eagles scored in the first round, seven occurred on the 15th hole. In addition, 29 birdies were made on that hole against only one bogey.

LIV London leaderboard after the first round

Here is the leaderboard of the LIV London tournament after the first day, singles and teams:

Singles

1 Cam Smith -8

2 Marc Leishman -7

3 Thomas Pieters -5

T4 Talor Gooch -4

T4 Cameron Tringale -4

T4 Laurie Canter -4

T7 Abraham Ancer -3

T7 Richard Bland -3

T7 Branden Grace -3

T7 Anirban Lahiri -3

T11 James Piot -2

T11 Jason Kokrak -2

T11 Sergio Garcia -2

T11 Henrik Stenson -2

T11 Joaquin Niemann -2

T11 Ian Poulter -2

T11 Lee Westwood -2

T18 Patrick Reed -1

T18 Pat Perez -1

T18 Peter Uihlein -1

T18 Chase Koepka -1

T18 Louis Oosthuizen -1

T18 Bryson DeChambeau -1

T18 Bubba Watson -1

T18 Dean Burmester -1

T26 Brendan Steele E

T26 Dustin Johnson E

T26 Phil Mickelson E

T26 Mito Pereira E

T26 Martin Kaymer E

T26 Charl Schwartzel E

T26 Charles Howell III E

T33 Harold Varner III +1

T33 Eugenio Chacarra +1

T33 Brooks Koepka +1

T33 Bernd Wiesberger +1

T33 Kevin Na +1

T38 Sihwan Kim +2

T38 Matthew Wolff +2

T38 David Puig +2

T38 Sebastian Muñoz +2

T38 Matt Jones +2

T38 Paul Casey +2

T44 Danny Lee +3

T44 Carlos Ortiz +3

T46 Jediah Morgan +4

T46 Graeme McDowell +4

48 Scott Vincent +7

Teams

1 Ripper GC -13

2 RangeGoats GC -10

3 Majesticks GC -8

4 Hy Flyers GC -6

5 Stinger GC -5

T6 Crushers GC -4

T6 Fireballs GC -4

8 4 Aces GC -3

T9 Smash GC -2

T9 Cleeks GC -2

11 Torque GC E

12 Iron Heads GC +6

Poll : 0 votes