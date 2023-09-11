“I was a little lucky there” – Vincent Norrman becomes candid on his 2023 Irish Open win

Vincent Norrman won the 2023 Irish Open after playing four rounds of 68-71-70-65. He finished with a score of under 14, registering a one-stroke victory over Hurly Long. It was his second victory of the year.

Norrman became candid while talking about his victory at the Irish Open in his interview with the media. He said that it was fun playing at the cool event. He enjoyed the game.

Norrman said (via the DP World Tour):

“It means everything. Obviously such a cool event to play. The fans have been incredible. I’ve really had a fun week.”

“Obviously if you win, you’re doing something good. It’s a world-class event, and honestly I can’t believe it’s happened," he added.

Norrman carded a bogey-free round on Sunday with a score of seven under par 65 to settle at the top of the leaderboard. He leapt over 20 golfers to win the tournament.

The Swedish golfer played the inaugural round of the Irish Open of 68 after making five birdies and one bogey.

He carded four birdies and one double bogey in the second round and added four birdies and one bogey on Saturday followed by a bogey-free round of seven birdies on Sunday to top the leaderboard.

Who is Vincent Norrman?

Vincent Norrman was born on December 24, 1997, in Stockholm, Sweden to Eva and Claes. He also has a sister Vendela.

Vincent grew up playing golf and represented Haninge Golf Club in the initial days of his career, where he played with Alex Noren and Kristoffer Broberg.

Norrman played as an amateur on the Georgia Southwestern State Hurricanes golf team and played for the Florida State Seminoles in 2021. He was also named the Peach Belt Conference Men's Golf Player of the Year in 2021.

During his amateur career, Norrman represented the Swedish team at the 2019 European Amateur Team Championship on his home soil and then again played for the team in 2020, when his team earned the silver medal. He reached number four in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Norrman started his professional journey in 2021 being an affiliated member of the European Tour. He made his debut playing at the BMW International Open at Golf Club and finished in a tie for fifth place.

In December 2021, he finished second at the Korn Ferry Tour final stage of Q-School and earned a spot in a minimum of 12 starts for the 2022 season.

In his rookie year, he finished third at the Simmons Bank Open. He qualified for the 2022-23 PGA Tour season after he finished 23rd at the Korn Ferry Tour in the regular point list.

He has won two professional events in his career including one on the PGA Tour and one on the European Tour. His first victory was recorded at the 2023 Barbasol Championship earlier this year before he won the Irish Open on Sunday.