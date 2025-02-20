The world of golf has seen its fair share of films and TV Shows about the sport. First, the Adam Sandler starrer Happy Gilmore took the world of golf by storm in 1996. Years later, Netflix released "Full Swing" which followed the journey of professional golfers on the PGA Tour.

Now, Apple TV+ recently announced a TV Show on golf which is titled 'Stick.' Owen Wilson is starring in the show which will debut on June 4 this year and Max Homa, Keegan Bradley, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman are some golfers who will appear on the show.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), NUCLR Golf shared a post about the show Stick, and fans did not seem too thrilled about the show.

One user on X mentioned they won't watch the show.

"Filed under things, I'll never watch," one user commented.

Another user mentioned there was no way this development was good.

"I mean there’s just no way this is good, right?" Another user wrote.

Let us take a look at more reactions to Apple TV's upcoming show, Stick:

"Hot take - not a big fan of Owen Wilson, will not be tuning into this," a user wrote.

"Colin Morikawa should focus on speeding up his dogshit play rather than appearing in a new tv series … also wtf is Max Homa doing here has bro made a cut all year???" wrote one user.

"That sounds terrible," replied a user by sharing a GIF.

As per Apple TV's Instagram handle, Stick is about a down-and-out pro golfer, a teenage prodigy, and a long shot at redemption. This show will debut on June 4, and it will feature one episode per week every Wednesday through July 23.

Collin Morikawa sends message to golf fans after it was announced he will feature in Stick

Collin Morikawa begun the 2025 season with a bang. The American golfer registered one top-5 finish and two top-20 finishes in the three tournaments he has played until now. While there is a long season of golf ahead for Morikawa, there will be plenty of buzz around his appearance on Apple TV's show.

After it was announced Morikawa would feature on the show, the golfer made sure to send a message to his fans. On his Instagram page, Morikawa uploaded a story of a post from Apple TV which featured a picture of him.

"Set your calendar!!!!!," Morikawa wrote in story caption.

You can check Collin Morikawa's story below:

[Image via Instagram - @collin_morikawa]

It's worth noting that Stick is not the only project Collin Morikawa will feature in this year. Morikawa, 28, will also be part of Happy Gilmore 2 which also features Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau. The sequel of the Adam Sandler starrer is scheduled to release on July 25, 2025.

