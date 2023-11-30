“I'll be with Yasir next week”: PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan gives latest update on merger with PIF 

Jay Monahan put the "framework agreement" issue back on the golf world's agenda this week. While all eyes are on Tiger Woods' return to the course, Monahan's statement did not go unnoticed.

The PGA Tour commissioner traveled to New York to participate in the New York Times DealBook Summit. While at the event, Monahan spoke to the press on a variety of topics, with the framework agreement as the centerpiece.

Jay Monahan (Image via X @NUCLRGOLF).

He assured everyone that negotiations are ongoing and that the PGA Tour will climb "to another level" thanks to the work being done. He said (via Golf Digest):

"The deadline for our conversations with PIF, as you know, is a firm target. I'll be with Yasir [PIF Governor Yasir Al Rumayyan] next week. And we continue to advance our conversations. And I think it's pretty well known that there's a large number of other interested parties that we're also pushing to think about."

He added:

"When this gets finalized, the PGA Tour is going to be in a position that I talked about earlier, where again, the athletes are owners in their sport, and you've got not only the PIF, but you've likely got another co-investor, with significant experience in business, in sport and brand that's going to help take the PGA Tour to another level and help us take share from other sports and even be more competitive."

The other interested parties to which Jay Monahan referred is headed by giants Fenway Sports Group and KKR & Co.

Jay Monahan gave an update about his health

The commissioner also spoke about his health situation, having taken a break for health reasons just a week after the framework agreement was announced. he said:

"I knew the perception was that I was running away from a fight. And that was excruciating. That hurt me to my core."

The 53-year-old admitted last August that his need to rest for health reasons following the announcement of the framework agreement had caused him anxiety that led to physical and emotional distress.

Jay Monahan also admitted that he is still under the effects of stress and is working on rectifying the way he has handled this problem in the past. He also reiterated his confidence that his stewardship has put the PGA Tour "in a better position."

The PGA Tour and PIF announced last June 6 a framework agreement whereby the two entities plan to work together, with the growth of golf as a central objective. The agreement is still under negotiation, with a deadline of December 31, although it is possible that both parties may decide to extend it.