“I lost track of where I am” – Tommy Fleetwood’s tongue slip, calls Luke Donald a ‘s**t’ Ryder Cup captain

Tommy Fleetwood recently made a blunder on a live radio show, calling the European Ryder Cup skipper Luke Donald a s*** captain. Donald chose the English golfer to represent Europe in the forthcoming yearly competition.

Recently, Fleetwood appeared on the Rick Edwards-hosted radio program The BBC Live, when he was questioned on the kind of captain Luke Donald would be. After a tongue slip, the Englishman responded, "S***."

The golfer soon realized that it was a poor judgment and quickly withdrew it before apologizing. Fleetwood said:

“Sorry, sorry, I lost track of where I am. I take that back. Luke will be amazing. He’s somebody I am very close to. He’s a calm figure, a confident figure, he’s handled the biggest moment in the sport unbelievably well."

“To have someone leading from the front like that has been great. He’s definitely brought his personality to the captaincy. I do feel very honoured, as a friend as well but to play under a European legend, I am looking forward to experiencing his captaincy," he added.

Tommy Fleetwood will be joining the stellar European team consisting of three auto-qualified players each from the World Point List and the European Point List and six captain picks.

This year, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland and Nicolai Hojgaard will be teaming up against Team USA which is made of Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, and Rickie Fowler.

"Tommy is the Flusher"- Luke Donald on picking Fleetwood for the European Ryder Cup team

Luke Donald was very careful while announcing the remaining six of his 12-member team for the Ryder Cup. He unveiled the whole European team on Monday in a press conference.

During the announcement, Donald also spoke about the players he picked up and while talking about Tommy Fleetwood, the former said that the English golfer possesses experience and could be beneficial for his team at the Ryder Cup.

Luke Donald said:

“He has experience, which is important but my nickname for Tommy is the ‘Flusher.' He is a ball-striking machine. We have just seen that in some of his results, fifth at the U.S. Open, 10th at The Open Championship."

He went on to talk about Fleetwood's incredible form, saying:

“I think he’s the only man in the history of golf to have more than two 63s in the final round of a U.S. Open. We know his pedigree of golf, and obviously he’s a very versatile player. He can play with anyone. He gets along with anyone and he’s great in the team room.”

The 2023 Ryder Cup is just around the corner. The tournament will start on September 29 and will have its finale on October 1.