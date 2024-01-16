“I love traveling the world and growing the game of golf” – When Wyndham Clark expressed his wish to play more events outside the US soil

The golf world woke up on Monday, January 15, to the rumor that Wyndham Clark could be LIV Golf's next big signing. Fans immediately recalled Clark's statement from a few months ago where he said he enjoyed "traveling the world and growing the game of golf."

In October 2023, Clark was playing the Andalucia Masters. In a press conference from the Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, he called for making golf a "global game" and advocated for the PGA Tour to have more tournaments outside the United States.

This was part of what Wyndham Clark said (via SB Nation):

"I love the PGA Tour, I love the United States, but I also love traveling the world and growing the game of golf; I think it’s the best thing for golf, to make it a global game."

"If we could play more events outside the U.S. that have both U.S. players and international players, I think it’s the best thing for the game. I would love it if we had five to seven events outside the U.S. which were in Europe, or in Asia, or the Middle East, or wherever it is."

The X (formerly Twitter) account of LIV Golf Updates reported on Monday that Wyndham Clark and LIV are "very close" to finalizing a player signing. Meanwhile, the X account of the Flushing It podcast claimed that the 2023 US Open champion has been negotiating with LIV Golf since before Christmas Day.

Wyndham Clark asks for a more international schedule

The PGA Tour schedule for the 2024 season includes visits to six territories outside the United States (including Hawaii and Puerto Rico).

The Sentry and the Sony Open have already been played in Hawaii. The year also includes trips to Mexico (Mexico Open at Vidanta, February), Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico Open, March), Dominican Republic (Corales Puntacana Championship, April), Canada (Canadian Open, May), and Scotland (Scottish Open and The Open Championship, July).

Although they are not PGA Tour-sanctioned tournaments, the circuit took into account the Olympic Games and the Presidents Cup within its schedule. The 2024 Olympics will be held in France while the Presidents Cup will be played in Canada.

The schedule for the fall season has not yet been revealed. However, it will most likely include its traditional trips to Japan (ZOZO Championship), Bermuda (Butterfield Bermuda Championship), and Mexico (World Wide Technology Championship).

In contrast, LIV Golf will visit seven territories outside the United States. They are Mexico (Mayakoba, February), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah, March), Hong Kong (March), Australia (Adelaide, April), Singapore (May), Spain (Andalucia, July), and the United Kingdom (July).

The DP World Tour has events in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. A similar schedule is followed by the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour.