“I’m not always in contention” - Japan’s Satoshi Kodaira has ‘almost forgotten’ his lone PGA Tour win

Satoshi Kodaira says he has almost forgotten his only PGA Tour win, which came long ago. He added that, despite some great experiences since his 2018 win, he was never really in contention for any of the events until this week.

Kodaira carded a 1-under 69 on Saturday, October 21, to finish the day in joint fifth place at the Zozo Championship. After 54 holes, he is at 6-under, only three strokes behind the leader. In his own words, this is the first time in many years that he has been in contention for the title ahead of the final round.

Kodaira's only PGA Tour win came at the 2018 RBC Heritage when he stunned everyone by beating Si Woo Kim in a playoff. While everyone thought this win was the beginning of a new chapter in his career, he has failed to achieve even one top-10 finish since then.

Speaking at the post-round interview on Saturday, Kodaira said he had almost forgotten the experience of his RBC Heritage win.

He was quoted as saying via the PGA Tour:

"I’ve almost forgotten what that win was like, but I’ve started to recall what being in contention feels like. I’ve had a lot of great experiences since my win but I’m not always in contention unfortunately."

The 34-year-old Japanese golfer entered the Narashino Country Club field on a sponsor exemption and has impressed so far amidst the strong playing field. Only one Japanese golfer has won the event, which was Hideki Matsuyama in 2021. However, Kodaira has a golden opportunity to make his mark in the history books.

Being aware of his chances, he added:

"I know I have to be more patient when I play which is probably helping me at the moment. I know it’s not over until it’s over, and I can only focus on my own game."

"There’s nerves, the atmosphere of the crowd, and other players are playing great. It’s a joy to play and just to play in that atmosphere. I know there will be nerves tomorrow but I hope I can turn that into confidence and end on a high before I go back to the States."

Satoshi Kodaira finishes joint fifth after the third round of the Zozo Championship 2023

The former RBC Heritage champion has put himself in a strong position ahead of the final round of the 2023 Zozo Championship after shooting a 69 on Saturday. He is just three strokes behind Justin Suh, who for the first time took the 54-jole lead in his career.

Justin Suh carded 67 on aggregate at 9-under after three rounds, which puts him in pole position for his first win on the PGA Tour. Eric Cole jumped two spots to joint second at 8-under after shooting 4-under 66 on the third day at Narashino. He is joined by Beau Hossler, who lost the lead after posting a 69.

Colin Morikawa jumped four spots to solo fourth after shooting a 66, while Emiliano Grillo and Kodaira were tied for fifth at 6-under.