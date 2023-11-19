“I’m so confused right now” - Sam Ryder's puzzling decision on 10th hole at 2023 RSM Classic leaves golf analysts baffled

Sam Ryder holed a double bogey on the par-4, 10th hole, during the third round of the RSM Classic and slipped five strokes behind the lead. However, it was his strategy for the hole that baffled the analysts at Golf Channel.

Ryder carded birdies on the previous three holes, but his tee shot on the 10th landed in the marshy penalty region just a few feet below the fairway. The ball got stuck to the left of a narrow wooden barricade outlined with marshy and muddy turf.

Though the experts believed Ryder should have gone for the drop, he thought otherwise. After interacting with the official and then with his caddie, he opted for a shot. However, his shot hit the barrier and deflected to the right into the penalty region. This time he didn't repeat his mistake and took the penalty drop.

Golf Channel's Johnson Wagner was quoted as saying via Golf.com:

"He probably wanted to avoid this situation where you have to drop it onto the cart path, then take relief from the path. That’s — sorry, I’m so confused right now."

"In that situation, the caddie has to take over and say something to the effect of, I know you can hit this shot," he added. "I know you can get it back to the fairway, but we’re not going to take that risk right now. Let’s just take the drop right here, give ourselves a look at par, walk away with no worse than bogey."

Despite the two double bogeys, Sam Ryder was able to shoot 65 on Saturday with the help of eight birdies.

When will Sam Ryder tee off at the RSM Classic 2023, round 4?

Sam Ryder is paired with Tyler Duncan and Greyson Sigg for the final round of the RSM Classic. The trio will take off on Sunday, November 19, at 10:59 a.m. ET.

Ludvig Åberg sank four birdies and an eagle on the back nine to shoot 9-under 61 for a one-stroke lead after 54 holes. This is the first time he is heading into the final round with a lead.

"Stayed patient and luckily it paid off today," Aberg said as per ESPN. "You get a lot of wedges on the back nine, and then 15's a reachable par 5. I felt like I was striking the ball well. I was hitting the fairways, apart from 14, But other than that, I felt I was striking the ball well and kind of took advantage of a little bit easier conditions today."

Eric Cole, who is the favorite to become the PGA Tour rookie of the season, is just one stroke behind the lead after shooting 61. Mackenzie Hughes narrowly missed a birdie putt on the 18th and shot 10-under 60, two strokes behind the lead. This was his second 60 after carding one in the 2019 Travelers Championship.

Tyler Duncan shot 62 to aggregate at 17-under after three rounds. Greyson Sigg and Tyle McCarthy were placed joint sixth at 14-under.