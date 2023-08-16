"I’m feeling rested and ready to go" - Robert MacIntyre revved up to resume chase for automatic qualification for Ryder Cup Europe Team 

Robert MacIntyre will be looking to solidify his automatic qualification spot on the European Ryder Cup for 2023 with only a few weeks left to go.

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy have already secured the two top spots via the Ryder Cup rankings. Viktor Hovland confirmed his place through the World Points List rankings.

The upcoming ISPS Handa World Invitational will be the first of the three qualifying events for the remaining Ryder Cup spots. Captain Luke Donald will announce the side's captain's picks on Monday.

Robert MacIntyre is back after resting well and is ready to lock into one of the spots. He said via STV News:

“I’m feeling rested and ready to go for the next five, six weeks. I’ve had a nice break, a nice three weeks off and I’m just ready to get going again. I knew winning Italy last year (at the Ryder Cup venue in Rome) was massive for the qualification and gave me a great start."

Robert MacIntyre in contention to make Ryder Cup team after Scottish Open runner-up finish

MacIntyre just missed out on a win at the Genesis Scottish Open, losing out by two strokes to Rory McIlroy. While he did not secure a win, his chances of making the European team improved drastically due to his performance.

“I just had to play good golf from then on in and be there or thereabouts. Obviously, I’ve timed my run pretty nicely with the result at the Scottish Open. I have been playing good golf," MacIntyre said.

Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood currently occupy the fourth and fifth automatic qualification spots. With the Cup being held at the end of September, the teams will be finalized soon.

“There has been a lot going on within my team, a couple of changes here and there and back and forth. Again, just (have to) trust yourself, trust the team around you and keep going," MacIntyre added.

Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Perez, Yannik Flohe, and Adrain Meronk are some of the top choices for the captain's pick. Matt Fitzpatrick, Sepp Straka, and Shane Lowry are also strong contenders for the remaining six spots on the team.