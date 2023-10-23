“I’m at a loss of words” - Bryson DeChambeau says he’s ‘ecstatic’ with the Crushers GC team

Bryson DeChambeau's team Crushers GC emerged victorious at the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship. He played incredibly well to help his team win the tournament by two strokes over RangeGoats.

After the victory, the team celebrated with champagne on the golf course. During a conversation with LIV Golf reporters, DeChambeau spoke about the incredible win. He said:

"We have been wanting to win this for a long time. Last year really left a sour taste in our mouth and I can be happier with this team of mine. I don't know what to say. I am at a lost of words right now. Paul played so well, Charles did what he does and Baan (Anirban) showed up like he did today. I'm so ecstatic with this team these guys are the best."

All four team members of the Crushers GC played phenomenally throughout the season. In the final, LIV Golf Team Championship, Lahiri fired a bogey-free round of 7-under 65, DeChambeau played a round of 5-under 67, Charles Howell III had a 72 and Paul Casey finished with a score of 73. The team finished with a score of under 11.

"I was really pumped up"- Anirban Lahiri on his team's victory at the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship

Anirban Lahiri delivered an incredible performance at the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship on Sunday, October 22. He started the game with two back-to-back birdies on the sixth and seventh holes.

He carded an eagle on the eighth followed by another birdie on the 11th hole. He played a round of 65, the lowest of the four players.

Speaking about his team's victory, Lahiri said:

"I was really pumped up. I had a couple of Sundays where I let myself down. I wasn't going to let the team down today."

Bryson DeChambeau played a round of 67 on Sunday. He started the game on the first hole with a birdie and sank eight birdies and three bogeys to finish with a score of five under par 67.

Charles Howell III carded three bogeys and three birdies to score 72 and Paul Casey played a round of 73 on Sunday after making two bogeys, one double bogey and three birdies.

"I thought this year would be special,” said Charles Howell. “We started off with a win. Obviously, Baan and Bryson have played phenomenal golf here recently.”

The team all together finished with a score of under 11. RangeGoats finished in second place followed by Torque GC and 4Aces.

Here is the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship Miami leaderboard:

Crushers GC: $14 million

RangeGoats GC: $8 million

Torque GC: $6 million

4Aces GC: $4 million

Stinger GC: $3.25 million

Fireballs GC: $3 million

Cleeks GC: $2.75 million

HyFlyers GC: $2.5 million

Ripper GC: $2 million

Smash GC: $1.75 million

Majesticks GC: $1.5 million

Iron Heads GC: $1.25 million