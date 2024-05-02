“I'm doing a lot of stuff off the course” - Jordan Spieth gives wrist injury update ahead of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024

Jordan Spieth's left wrist injury has been problematic for the golfer for quite some time now. Spieth suffered an injury prior to the 2023 PGA Championship but is still struggling to bounce back in the game in full health.

Jordan Spieth opened up about his injury in a recent press conference at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Championship on Wednesday, May 1. Spieth gave an update on his injury, stating that he was doing a lot of stuff off the course to improve his health.

Speaking about his injury, Spieth said:

"It's a lot of managing it. I'm kind of doing a couple of different things to help treat the symptoms that I experience and to not have kind of some reoccurring problems that have happened. So I'm doing a lot of stuff off the course. Physical Therapy side, whether it's treating tendon to treating the nerve in general. And I think that's helping.

And I kind of maybe got a little bit away from it as I got into a heavier stretch of golf the last eight weeks or so. So I had a couple of instances that weren't good, but I don't plan on that happening going forward with what I'm doing off the course, even though I will be playing a lot of golf."(2:38-3:26)

The reporter even asked him if taking a break from playing would help him recover faster. Spieth replied that he would figure out how to solve the problem moving forward.

Spieth added:

"I think I'd probably be advised to take more than one in order for it to really get helped. But it's one of those things like I'm not doing further damage, is my understanding. It's just management until I can figure out exactly what maybe solves the problem going forward."(3:32-3:50)

Jordan Spieth is gearing up to tee off at this week's The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The tournament will start on Thursday, May 2, and will conclude on Sunday, May 5, at the TPC Craig Ranch.

Spieth is one of the favorites to win the event. He has been playing decently in the 2024 PGA Tour season. He has competed in ten events and recorded three top-10 finishes. However, he has also missed the cut in three events. Spieth last played at the RBC Heritage and finished in the T39 position.

When will Jordan Spieth tee off on Thursday at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

Jordan Spieth will tee off for the first round of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Championship on Thursday, May 2, on the tenth hole. He will start his game in a group with Jason Day and Sungjae Im at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Thursday's round will start at 7:50 a.m. ET with Kevin Chappell, Taylor Pendrith and Kevin Yu taking the first shot of the day on the first tee hole. At the same time, Mitchael Kim, Alex Noren and Justin Lower will tee off on the tenth hole.