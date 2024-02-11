Matt Wolff posted his best finish in LIV Golf since 2022 on Saturday, February 10. It has not gone unnoticed by fans that this result comes on the heels of his team change. "I'm in a much better spot," Wolff said about it.

During the 2023 season, the new member of the RangeGoats GC team was involved in a major conflict with Brooks Koepka, captain of his previous team, Smash GC. This led to Matt Wolff's transfer to the Bubba Watson-led team and, for now, the change seems to have suited him just fine.

Expand Tweet

Here's what Matt Wolff had to say about it during the recently concluded LIV Golf Las Vegas (via LIV Golf Updates on X):

"Man, it was good. I felt like finally my game has really come together. I'm hitting it a lot better. I feel like I'm in a much better spot, not only with my game but also mentally. I think I'm putting a little bit less pressure on myself, and that's kudos to Bubba and the team and being really supportive and just enjoying our time out here."

The conflict between Brooks Koepka and Matt Wolff during the 2023 season was quite heated. Koepka went so far as to say he had "given up" on Wolff (via Sports Illustrated), while the latter said his former captain had been "beyond disappointing" to him (via USA Today).

During the offseason, Matt Wolff landed at RangeGoats GC. At the time, Bubba Watson said he saw Wolff as an important part of his team's future (via the Fore Play podcast).

How was the start of the 2024 season for Matt Wolff?

Matt Wolff finished strong at the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas, the second tournament of the 2024 Tour's season. In fact, it's his best finish since his second place at the 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster.

Wolff gradually lost steam during the event, with rounds of 5 under - 4 under - 4 under. However, his game was steady enough to secure a tie for third and fourth place on points.

The previous week, Wolff had opened the season at Mayakoba, where he finished 30th with a score of even.

These results place Wolff in tenth place in the season's individual standings with 18 points. In the same list for 2023, the then Smash GC player finished 27th with 49 points.

Wolff has participated in 21 LIV Golf individual events. His best finish was second place at the 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster. That season, he played in six tournaments and finished in two other top 10s.

He started the 2023 season well, finishing 10th, 12th and 5th in the first three tournaments. He then strung together six events in which he finished 34th or worse. He returned to the Top 10 at Greenbrier (5th), but again had poor performances in the last three events of the season.