“I'm really happy with the round I played today”: Patrick Cantlay reviews his stunning Round 1 performance at the US Open 2024

While the first round isn't over for everyone, the opener of the US Open is done for Patrick Cantlay. He shot well during the first 18 holes, landing five under par.

At the time of writing, that was good enough to hold the lead by a single stroke over Ludvig Aberg.

In his post-round press conference, the World No. 9 golfer addressed what went well.

Cantlay said:

"Got off to a good start... played pretty solid the rest of the way. I thought the golf course played pretty difficult. I drove it well, hit a lot of balls in the fairway and left the ball in the right spots for the most part... I didn't think much about [going early]. I'm really happy with the round I played today."

He added:

“I knew going off at 7:40 in the morning, it’s going to play maybe the easiest it will play all week, with the lack of wind and probably the softest we will see it."

Cantlay was also asked what led to an impressive first round following a missed cut at the Memorial Tournament. He replied:

"I've been working really hard on my game. Usually, when you make a couple of changes and you work really hard, it's just a matter of time."

There are still three full rounds to go and plenty of golfers haven't finished their first rounds. But Cantlay is in a good spot. The eventual winner isn't always someone who leads after one round, but there's no better spot to be than in the lead.

Patrick Cantlay's US Open odds soar after first round

Patrick Cantlay was not a favorite to win the US Open before the tournament began. Scottie Scheffler was, and Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy were not far behind.

Patrick Cantlay has much stronger odds of winning the US Open now

Patrick Cantlay was 70-1, behind Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, Sahith Theegala, and others. Through 18 holes, he's leading every single golfer on the leaderboard. His odds have shortened as a result.

Live odds via OddsChecker have Cantlay +700 to win. That's the same as Rory McIlroy. Scottie Scheffler, who is through five holes, is not the favorite but is still +550 to win. Ludvig Aberg, who shot four under par, rose to +500 and is now the favorite.

Things can change quickly in one round. If Scheffler starts playing well (he's currently even), then his odds will likely shorten. If McIlroy gets hot, the same will happen. If Aberg or Cantlay struggles in round two, the odds will change dramatically.

It's why there's value in predicting the winner long before it happens and the longer bettors go, the more things can change. Cantlay's current odds are proof of that.