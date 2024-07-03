"I’m really doing it" - Paige Spiranac says she is attempting the ultimate hotdog eating challenge after making big claims online

Paige Spiranac played on the Cactus Tour in 2016 and triumphed at a single event, defeating Hannah O'Sullivan. She then appeared for the LPGA qualifying tournament but her luck didn't favor her there. As a result, Spiranac retired the same year and turned her interest to inspiring budding golfers through online content.

Her fandom soon grew and currently, Spiranac boasts 4 million followers on Instagram, 421k subscribers on YouTube and a million followers on Twitter. She has also become popular on social media for her interesting non-golf content.

Recently, the former golfer teased her fans about a hotdog-eating challenge which is going to be held tomorrow (July 4). She posted a tweet yesterday (July 3) confirming that she will take it again this year. It will be a 10-minute challenge to see how many hot dogs she can eat in the time.

“I’m doing it. I’m really doing it. Attempting to see how many hotdogs I can eat in 10 minutes again this year. What’s your guess?” Spiranac wrote.

Paige Spiranac had also posted a story on Instagram on June 30 in which she was seen wearing a navy blue top with a pair of denims and leaning over a plate of hotdogs, captioned:

“So excited for you to see all the July 4 content I have planned for you plus a surprise.”

Even before that, on June 11, the influencer had posted a tweet regarding the hotdog competition, declaring her availability to fill in for famous competition-winner Joey Chestnut.

“I’m available to fill in. My record is 6.5 hotdogs in 10 minutes."

This year, Joey Chestnut is banned from the Nathan's Hotdog competition funded by Nathan's Famous Fast Food Chain, reportedly as a result of one of his sponsors being a vegan brand. Chestnut has won the competition 16 times with a record of 76 hotdogs eaten in a sitting.

Paige Spiranac planning on a friendly golf duel with former rival, Hailey Ostrom

Paige Spiranac has confirmed a golf duel with Hailey Ostrom on X. A fellow influencer, Ostrom publicly pitched Spiranac a fan-demanded golf match. Spiranac recently shared her willingness to play.

"Let’s do it!" Paige Spiranac wrote.

The two shared a rivalry in the past due to an online altercation over Tiger Woods. The fight also involved Amanda Rose who heralded Woods as a great father, but Ostrom challenged her over the idea. As a result, Spiranac came in defense of Woods and the feud soon got personal after the diva pointed a finger at Ostrom's father.

However, after a series of to-and-fro comments, Hailey decided to apologize to Paige Spiranac for a misunderstanding that sparked the entire squabble.

As of now, while the two influencers are planning a golf match for their fans and have confirmed the same on X, no date has yet been set for the duel.

