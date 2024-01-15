“I'm a sucker for some some good celebrations” - Grayson Murray reflects on his winning moment at the 2024 Sony Open

Grayson Murray recently spoke candidly about his win at the 2024 Sony Open on Sunday, January 14. The American golfer defeated Keegan Bradley and Byeong Hun An in a playoff to win his second PGA Tour event.

After all four rounds, Murray, Bradley, and Hun An tied for first place with a score of less than 17. Fortunately, Murray made a birdie on the 18th hole, while the other two players settled for pars, giving the former a win.

The 30-year-old golfer opened up about his performance and what was going through his mind at the moment when he realized he was going to win the tournament.

During the press conference, Grayson Murray said:

"I mean that putt was looking good the whole way. And I'm a sucker for some some good celebrations. I love making big-time moments and I'm never going to back down from a celebration. "

Murray went on to talk about Hun-An, who finished fourth at the 2024 Sentry Open before the Sony Open and has been in good form.

"Ben, I'm seeing there; he's going through his full routine, and look confident, and maybe just miss a hair" he continued. "And you never want to see that. You don't want to win on a miss putt like that. But I think he finished third or second last week or somewhere top five. So he's obviously playing really good golf and I know his win is right around the corner."

Bradley and Hun-An settled in a tie for second place, followed by Carl Yaun, who finished in fourth place in a two-way tie with Russell Henley.

A look into Grayson Murray's professional career

Having started his professional journey in 2015, Grayson Murray has witnessed a fair share of ups and downs over the years. He was blessed with a successful career at the junior level when he won three back-to-back Callaway Junior Championships.

For graduation, Murray attended Wake Forest University and Arizona State University and had a decent career. He played at the US Open as an amateur in 2013 and two years later he started his journey.

Grayson Murray began his professional career by playing on the Web.com.Tour in 2016, where he had conditional status. He competed in some tournaments on the special exemption and was fortunate to settle in the 18th position on the regular-money list. This helped him earn a PGA Tour card for the following season. He won his maiden PGA Tour event at the Barbasol Championship in 2017.

However, over the years, he struggled with the game but finally had an incredible 2023 season while playing on the Korn Ferry Tour. He won two tournaments on the circuit and earned the PGA Tour for the 2024 season and he started the season with a victory at the 2024 Sony Open.