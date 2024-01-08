“I'm trending in the right direction” - Jordan Spieth stuns himself with impressive performance in first PGA Tour event of 2024 at The Sentry

Jordan Spieth had an excellent weekend at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Resort as he finished third at The Sentry 2024. Spieth was in contention until the last and was even somewhat surprised with his own performance. "I'm trending in the right direction," he said.

At the end of his participation in the tournament, Jordan Spieth spoke with reporters present on the course. The American talked about his previous preparation and his performance at The Sentry, as well as his optimism heading to the season that has just begun.

This was part of what Jordan Spieth had to say (via Golf Magic):

"I certainly didn't put anywhere near the time [practicing] that I had wanted to prior to this event, so in that sense as far as, call it a month ago, I'm a bit surprised at where I'm at right now with my game, which is in a good way."

"Having said that, the beginning of this week was... I was really optimistic off of the way that I was playing, just through practice and some of the work I was doing on the greens. I thought that I started on Thursday morning thinking that I do have a chance at winning this golf tournament.

"I now have a little break and I'm really glad to feel like I got a little house money as I go into the heavier part of the season, and feel like I'm trending in the right direction. There's nothing but optimism about what the season can bring at this point, regardless of what I'm trying to do off the course."

Jordan Spieth finished the 2022-2023 season ranked 27th in the FedEx Cup points list and 15th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). His results included seven Top 10s, with a second place finish at the 2023 RBC Heritage as his best result.

How did Jordan Spieth perform at The Sentry 2024?

Jordan Spieth did not start very well at The Sentry, as he made a double bogey on hole 3 of the first round. However, he recovered and didn't make another bogey until the 16th hole of the fourth round.

On the first day, his score was 66 despite the double bogey. In the second and third rounds, Spieth posted consecutive scores of 67, while closing with his best round (65). His score for the tournament was 27-under 265.

His performance included 30 birdies against only one bogey and one double bogey. Jordan Spieth's putting worked wonders, using 1.60 putts per Greens in Regulation (ranked fourth in the tournament) and 27.50 putts per round (3rd). His strokes gained in putting was 5.889, the best of the entire field of The Sentry.