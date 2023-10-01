"I’m trying to make everything as simple as I can" - Justin Rose unveils his 'unique' technique to make effortless putts

Justin Rose has a unique style before taking his shots on the golf course. The European Ryder Cup team member played in Saturday's four-ball match against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth and added one point to his team's overall score. He delivered an astonishing birdie putt to win the match.

Justin Rose rolls up his left sleeve and tucks it into the left armpit before his shots. The English golfer recently explained the reason behind his unique style. He said that he tries to make everything as simple as he can to concentrate on his putt.

"I’m trying to make everything as simple as I can…strip away as many excess movements as possible, so I can just focus on moving the putter very cleanly, and simply," Rose says.

Adding to his statement, Rose explained that he makes sure that his body and arms move as a unit so a tucked shirt acts as a connector between his arms and chest, which helps him to take a perfect shot.

"I want my arms and body to move as a unit. The shirt sleeve is a little reminder to keep that connection between my arms and chest, so everything moves as one," he added.

His technique helped him and he won a four-ball match on Saturday. Justin Rose did not play on Friday.

He has only played one match so far at the Ryder Cup and emerged victoriously. He was paired up with Robert MacIntyre and registered a 3&2 victory over Thomas and Spieth.

When will Justin Rose tee off at the 2023 Ryder Cup on Sunday?

Justin Rose will tee off for the final Sunday singles at 11:59 a.m. BST. He will compete against Patrick Cantlay in a head-to-head match.

On the final day of the Ryder Cup, golfers will start their game at 11:35 a.m. BST with Jon Rahm playing against Scottie Scheffler followed by a match between Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa.

Rory McIlroy, who won all three matches he played at the 2023 Ryder Cup, will go against Max Homa while Tyrrell Hatton will play against 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman.

Noticeably, Harman has won two matches on Saturday in a team with Max Homa. He defeated Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka by 4&2 in Saturday's foursome and then Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard in four-ball.

Below are the 2023 Ryder Cup Sunday tee times (All time in BST):

11.35 AM | Jon Rahm vs Scottie Scheffler

11.47 AM | Viktor Hovland vs Collin Morikawa

11.59 AM | Justin Rose vs Patrick Cantlay

12.11 PM | Rory McIlroy vs Sam Burns

12.23 PM | Matt Fitzpatrick vs Max Homa

12.35 PM | Tyrrell Hatton vs Brian Harman

12.47 PM | Ludvig Åberg vs Brooks Koepka

12.59 PM | Sepp Straka vs Justin Thomas

13.11 PM | Nicolai Højgaard vs Xander Schauffele

13.23 PM | Shane Lowry vs Jordan Spieth

13.35 PM | Tommy Fleetwood vs Rickie Fowler

13.47 PM | Robert MacIntyre vs Wyndham Clark