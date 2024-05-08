Nelly Korda is currently an unstoppable force in the world of golf. Just a few weeks ago, Korda took her fifth consecutive victory on the LPGA Tour, which also doubled as her second major win. Korda tied the record for the most consecutive wins, and will be looking to break that record this week.

Nelly Korda has been announced in the field for the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup at the Upper Montclair Country Club, New Jersey. The 25-year-old took a break before coming to the Cognizant Founders Open, and became only the second golfer to attend the famous Met Gala.

Now that she is back in action, Korda said that she will not be forcing another win or taking unnecessary pressure while playing this weekend. Already tied with Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam, Korda has the opportunity to break the record for the most consecutive wins on the LPGA Tour.

Speaking via SkySports, Nelly Korda said:

"I'm not trying to push anything. I hope that people see me for who I am and I love this game and doing it naturally. At the end of the day I think if you perform well in your sport that's what grabs people's attention. I'm not the type of person that tries to push anything or does anything I'm not really comfortable with. So I hope that I just do it naturally and that catches people's attention."

Nelly Korda has been winning continuously since January, but decided to withdraw from the JM Eagle LA Championship to rest up for future tournaments.

Nelly Korda talks about her experience at the Met Gala

The LPGA World No. 1 became the only golfer apart from Tiger Woods to attend the Met Gala. Describing the experience as amazing, Korda said:

"It was so, so crazy. You're standing in line ready to get on the carpet and you're like seeing all these people you usually watch in TV shows or movies and they're like famous singers and you're star-struck the entire time."

Going into this weekend, however, Korda has to be back at her full potential. She does not have the best track record in New Jersey, and she will have to maintain her momentum from the last few months if she wants to create history.