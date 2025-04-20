“I made a fool of myself”: Neil Shipley recalls hilarious moment with Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm & Jim Nantz

Neil Shipley was a low amateur at the 2024 Masters. Golf analyst Dan Rapaport recently caught up with the American professional golfer from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for a fun rapid fire.

Shipley shared a "hilarious" memory from his interview with Jim Nantz after the Masters last year. He mentioned that the then-champion Scottie Scheffler and the 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm were also present during the interview, along with Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley.

"It's me, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Chairman (Fred) Ridley and Jim Nantz. And I am in there and I am like what in the f*** am I doing here? The only thing I could think of is like, let's not speak out of turn. So I am looking at the teleprompter and its like Jim Nantz is speaking about Neal, I am looking for that line. And I am like, 'Okay, when's it coming? When's it coming?'. And then I made a fool of myself. So that was hilarious," Shipley told Rapaport on X.

Neil Shipley had qualified for the 2024 Masters and the 2024 US Open after finishing as the 2023 US Amateur runner-up. He finished T53 at Augusta National last year. The young golfer also appeared in the third season of Netflix's golf series, 'Full Swing', and discussed his appearance at the iconic tournament last year.

Who was Neil Shipley's favorite player growing up?

Neil Shipley partook in a fun and engaging rapid-fire round with golf analyst Dan Rapaport recently.

The golf analyst asked Shipley who his favorite player was growing up, and he wasn't allowed to name Tiger Woods. Shipley answered that he first watched Vijay Singh when he was just four years old and that "kind of got" him into golf.

Continuing the no Tiger allowed trend, Rapaport asked the 24-year-old to "build a player". His answers were:

Driver: Bryson DeChambeau because "he just nukes it"

Irons: Ludvig Aberg

Short game: "Sneaky" Patrick Cantlay. Shipley mentioned that "he's got a great game"

Mental game: Russell Henley, as Shipley and Rapaport both agreed he was "very even keel".

Putting: Taylor Montgomery

Neil Shipley was confused between the likes of Montgomery and Jordan Spieth while giving his answer for putting. Before finally settling on the former, he said:

"Oh gosh, you can go so many different directions with this. You have like a Taylor Montgomery who's like top in strokes gained. But then you have a Jordan Spieth who's been like so clutch throughout the years. I am going to go with Taylor Montgomery," Shipley said.

Neil Shipley was last seen at the Lecom Suncoast Classic, which he won after a playoff with Lee Seungtaek last week.

