"In paradise": Golf legend Vijay Singh celebrates 62nd birthday at his "favorite place"

Vijay Singh is a popular sports legend who started playing golf professionally in the early 80s. He celebrated his 62nd birthday on February 22nd in “paradise,” as he calls it.

Singh turned pro in 1982 and won the Malaysian PGA Championship in 1984. He won his first European Tour title in 1989 and, four years later, joined the PGA Tour. The Fijian professional golfer has a total of 34 PGA Tour wins and 13 European Tour wins.

Vijay Singh's love for golf has not diminished over the years, which is evident in how he celebrated his 62nd birthday. He posted an Instagram video where he was doing what he loves— making a shot on the greens next to a scenic body of water. The words “HAPPY B-DAY VJ 62” were spelled out in front of him using golf balls.

In the video, Singh takes the shot and then raises his hands in celebration. He captioned it:

“POV: CELEBRATING YOUR 62ND BIRTHDAY IN PARADISE.”

He also said:

“Fortunate to celebrate my birthday in my favorite place with friends and family 🤙🏿 Thank you for all of the birthday wishes. 🎥: @chrisropero.”

The PGA Tour celebrated the golf legend’s birthday by posting a video compilation of his swings over the years. The video showed Singh making his iconic full swing in different PGA Tour events from 1993 to 2024. It was captioned:

“Happy birthday, Vijay Singh! The 34-time TOUR winner turns 62 today 🎉”

Singh reposted the video on his Instagram story. He has an active Instagram profile and regularly shares updates on his personal life and career with his 62,300 followers.

Vijay Singh looks back in time to his 2003 WM Phoenix Open victory

Vijay Singh recently took his Instagram followers on a trip back in time to the 2003 WM Phoenix Open, where he won the event.

The 62-year-old posted a three-picture slide reliving his iconic win. In the first slide, Singh can be seen smiling as he holds up the $720,000 prize money. He captioned the post:

“A step back in time @wmphoenixopen 👀”

In the 2003 WM Phoenix Open, the Fijian golf legend competed against golfers such as Phil Mickelson, John Huston, Joe Durant, and defending champion Chris DiMarco.

At the beginning of the final round, Singh was in fourth place on the leaderboard, behind Harrison Frazar, John Huston, and Tim Petrovic. However, he made five birdies in his first six holes and shot an eight-under 63. He finished the tournament at 23-under 261. Notably, John Huston was the runner-up, short by three strokes.

Vijay Singh’s 2003 WM Phoenix Open win marked his 12th PGA Tour victory. He also competed in the 1995 WM Phoenix Open and won with 15-under 269 after a playoff against Billy Mayfair. He left with $234,000 for his victory.

