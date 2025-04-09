“I made the mistake”: Scottie Scheffler confesses hilarious error at The Masters’ champions dinner

Two-time Masters Tournament winner Scottie Scheffler has returned to Augusta National to attempt to claim the title for a third time. Ahead of the tournament, Scheffler hosted the champions dinner and gave his speech, but not without making a hilarious error he later confessed to.
During Scheffler’s amateur days, he won the 2014 Junior Invitational and the 2015 Annual Western Intercollegiate among several other wins. After turning pro in 2018, he went ahead and win 13 PGA Tour events and three European Tour events. He has also finished at T2 in the 2023 PGA Championship and the 2022 U.S. Open.
As the reigning Master’s champion, Scottie Scheffler was tasked with picking a dinner menu for the champions dinner. Following the success of the dinner, the American golfer admitted that during his speech, he mistakenly looked everyone in the eye, which he was taught not to. He said (via Golf.com on X):
“It’s funny when I was in school you’re always taught when you’re doing public speaking you look across the room, so I didn’t. I made the mistake of making eye contact with too many people as well.”
Before revealing his hilarious mistake, the World. No. 1 admitted that he almost forgot he was expected to give a speech. He also added that he made it a priority to thank the other champions for their contributions to Augusta National, the Masters, and the game of golf as a whole.
For this year’s champion’s dinner, Scottie Scheffler’s menu consisted of delicacies such as meatball and ravioli bites and blackened redfish. After the dinner, he reposted a recap of the event on his Instagram story, saying that he was still dreaming about the food that was served.
Scottie Scheffler shares a heartwarming moment with his mother at Augusta National
Per the Masters Tournament rules, champions can invite a guest to play with them at Augusta National ahead of the tournament. This year, Scottie Scheffler showed up to the greens with his mother, Diane Scheffler.
Scheffler shared a picture slide from the round he played with his mother on Instagram. In the pictures, he was captured laughing and exchanging high-fives with Diane as they played on the iconic Augusta greens. The post was captioned:
“Mom showing how its done 💪🏼 @themasters”
In a pre-tournament interview, the two-time Major championship winner credited his mother for being the inspiration behind his work ethic. He said (via The Masters on YouTube):
“My mom is a really, really hard worker. I think I definitely learned a lot of my work ethic from watching her. She always put her best into her job and her best at being a mom as well.” [5:50:05 onwards]
Scottie Scheffler also praised his mother for making a lot of sacrifices for him and his siblings while they were growing up. He further expressed joy at the fact that she is retired now and can spend more time with her family.