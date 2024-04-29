Paige Spiranac recently explained that one of the root causes of her not pursuing a career in professional golf was that she was unable to properly handle the mental aspect of playing on tour. On Sunday, April 28, Spiranac addressed the subject while also sharing good news with her fans.

Paige Spiranac shared a post on her social media profiles in which she reiterated the notion that competitive golf “really beat her up.” However, she also assured fans that she has rediscovered her passion for tracking her scores.

"I played junior golf, college golf and a year professionally," Paige Spiranac posted. "After that stretch I mentally couldn’t handle playing golf and especially keeping score. I equated my score to my self worth. I know it sounds silly but competitive golf really beat me up emotionally."

"But I’ve found that passion again! I’ve started tracking my scores and grinding on my game. I’ll keep you posted here on my journey! This round at Austin CC I shot a 73. Such a fun track!"

At the beginning of 2024, Paige Spiranac informed her fans that one of her goals for the year was to keep a more accurate record of her results as an amateur player. This is essential to officially determine her handicap, as she is generally considered a scratch golfer.

How did Paige Spiranac's fans react?

Paige Spiranac is one of the most followed golf personalities on social media with more than 3.9 million followers on Instagram and more than 1 million followers on X (formerly Twitter). It is therefore not surprising that her posts receive massive reactions.

Her most recent post was no different as it had been viewed more than 2.1 million times and received more than 17,000 reactions on X. Most fans were overjoyed for Paige Spiranac and encouraged her to keep it up.

Here are a few reactions from fans on X:

"I totally get that. The better I got the less I enjoyed it. It seems crazy now," one fan wrote on X.

"That’s fantastic Paige!!! Keep up the great work," posted another user.

"That’s awesome, good luck and keep at it," another fan posted.

"Congratulations on the terrific round, Paige. Few people on this planet make so many people happy day in and day out. You bring the smiles and what could be better than that?!" posted another user.

Spiranac began playing golf at the age of 13 after a knee injury ended her dreams of competing as a gymnast in the Olympics. She quickly excelled as a junior and was ranked in the Top 25 in the world by the time she started college.

Spiranac played three years of U.S. collegiate golf and then played one professional season on the Cactus Tour. She earned her only professional victory on that tour, although among her top results is also making the cut at the 2016 Ladies European Tour's Women's Scottish Open.