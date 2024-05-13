“I don't mind it” – Rory McIlroy sees playing as a ‘nice escape’ from the recent developments in the world of golf

Rory McIlroy views playing more golf as the best means of escaping from the dynamic changes occurring in the sport. Over the past few years, particularly since the inception of LIV Golf, the golfing landscape has witnessed numerous changes, from the legal disputes between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) backed LIV Golf to the subsequent announcement of their controversial merger.

McIlroy secured his 26th PGA Tour victory at the Wells Fargo Championship, which concluded on Sunday, May 12. He clinched a five-stroke triumph over Xander Schauffele.

During a press conference following the event, the Northern Irish golfer shared his thoughts on the changes in the golf world. He said that playing golf provided the most effective escape from the tensions surrounding the sport.

Speaking of changes, McIlory said (via Ten Golf's YouTube channel):

"I think getting inside the ropes for that four or five hours or whatever it is a day, it's a nice escape from everything else that's going on in the world of golf. So I don't mind it, I've always been able to compartmentalize pretty well. And I seem to, for whatever reason, play very good golf whenever I have a lot of stuff going on. So I don't know if it's an I need that just to really when I get on the course really focus on what I'm doing out there, but it seems to work."- (13:08-13:44)

In the last few weeks, Rory McIlroy has been the talk of the town as the Northern Irish golfer expressed his willingness to return to the PGA Tour Policy Board Players Directors position. However, as reported by Golf Digest, he faced rejection from several player directors, including Patrick Cantlay, Tiger Woods, and Jordan Spieth, resulting in McIlroy's failure to secure his return to the position.

Previously, McIlroy served as one of the six PGA Tour Policy Board Players Directors before resigning from the role in November 2023. Jordan Spieth took over his position, and most recently, Webb Simpson expressed his willingness to step down if McIlroy were to return. However, Simpson will continue to serve as the Player Director until his tenure expires in 2025.

Rory McIlroy to join PGA Tour Transaction Subcommittee

Although Rory McIlroy officially failed to secure a position on the PGA Tour Policy Board Players Directors, he reportedly joins Tiger Woods and Adam Scott on a new PGA Tour Transaction Subcommittee.

This subcommittee is made to further initiate negotiation deals with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). For those who are unaware, the PGA Tour has been in talks with PIF regarding a negotiation deal that has not been finalized since its announcement in June 2023.

Recently, the Tour announced the formation of the transaction Subcommittee, which will include Rory McIlroy along with Joe Gorder, Joe Oglivie, John W. Henry, Tiger Woods, and Adam Scott.

Following the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship 2024 on May 9, McIlroy opened up about the subcommittee, saying (as quoted by Businesstoday.com):

"I'm not on the board, but I'm in some way involved in that transaction committee. I don't have a vote so I don't have, I guess, a meaningful say in what happens in the future, but at least I can feel like I can be helpful on that committee, and that was sort of a compromise for I guess not getting a board seat."

It is important to note that earlier this year, the PGA Tour signed a deal with Strategic Sports Group (SSG) for $3 billion, and now the Tour has been in talks with PIF for another deal. However, only time will tell how the merger will initiate further or whether it will come to fruition or not.