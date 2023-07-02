“I have one of the highest closing rates” – Phil Mickelson claps back at Twitter user for calling Rickie Fowler a ‘modern day Phil Mickelson’

Rickie Fowler will enter the final round of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic with one stroke lead over Adam Hadwin. The American is looking to break his winless streak of four years at the ongoing PGA Tour event.

However, some doubt his capabilities and believe that Fowler will struggle with his game in the final round of the event. Recently a Twitter user, @Cryt0Un1cOrn, commented on his account comparing Rickie Fowler with six-time major champion Phil Mickelson.

"I've always liked Rickie Fowler but he chokes tomorrow guaranteed. Likely shoots over par. He's playing some really good golf, but sadly a modern day Phil Mickelson that just can't close out a 54-hole lead anymore," the tweet read.

Phil Mickelson, who has yet to win his first 54-hole format LIV Golf event, was quick to reply.

"Dear unicorn, I have one of the highest closing rates with a 54 hole lead in history so I’m assuming when you’re talking about modern day, that you’re referring to overall handsomeness," his reply read.

Interestingly, Mickelson held a 54-hole lead at the 2021 PGA Championship before finally registering a victory and becoming the oldest golfer to win a major.

Mickelson played the first round of 70 at the major before carding 69 in the second and 70 in the third. He matched the final-round score with Brooks Koepka at 73, but still managed to win the second PGA Championship of his career by two strokes.

Phil Mickelson is one of the most successful golfers of all time. However, he has been struggling with his game in recent times. Although, he played admirably at the first major of the year held in April when he tied up for second place with fellow LIV golfer Brooks Koepka, his performance at the Saudi circuit has been uncertain.

Rickie Fowler has also gone through a tough time in his career in the past few years. However, finally, he is back in form and showcased some of the best performances this year.

"It's going to happen here soon"- Rickie Fowler is in contention to win a PGA Tour event soon

Rickie Fowler last won an event in 2019 at the WM Phoenix Open. He has since been struggling with his game, looking for an opportunity to end the drought. He played well in the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic and is optimistic about his game.

Fowler believes he will soon win the PGA Tour event and end the winless streak. He spoke of his game at the Rocket Classic, which will have its finale on Sunday.

"Whether it happens tomorrow or not, it's going to happen here soon. I am not pressing that, hey, I need to go get it done tomorrow or it means absolutely nothing. I've been playing a lot of really good golf. I've been putting myself in good positions," Fowler said.

"This definitely won't be the last, but yeah, it will be fun tomorrow. It will be interesting to see how the weather cooperates or not. Like I said, I'm going to have to play well regardless, there's plenty of guys behind me so it's not going to be given to anyone," he added.

Rickie Fowler will tee off the final round of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at 8:55 am ET on Sunday alongside Adam Hadwin and Taylor Pendrith.

