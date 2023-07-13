"I personally don't think that TV is doing enough" - Bronte Law voices criticism of women's golf coverage

English LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour (LET) player Bronte Law, recently shared her views on television coverage of women's golf. In her opinion, television is not "doing enough."

Law is at the Centurion Golf Club in London to participate in the Aramco Team Series London, which starts this Friday. There, she gave a press conference in which there was a lot of talk about promoting golf in its female branch.

“I personally don't think that TV is doing enough in our country to actually showcase the top-level women's golf that's going on around the world,”



Law criticized the lack of options to watch women's golf in Great Britain and around the world. This is how she put it, according to Golf Monthly:

“I personally don't think that TV is doing enough in our country to actually showcase the top-level women's golf that's going on around the world.

“I've heard from multiple people that they find it very difficult to watch the LPGA and the LET and actually to follow, so it's all very well us trying to promote the game, but we kind of need a bit of a helping hand, and other people need to step up to the plate in that situation.”

Law added that she hopes women's golf can receive much more support and promotion from male players. She said:

“I think we have a long way to go, to be honest. I think that other women's sports have kind of been having their hand held a little bit more in the last couple of years with the men's retrospective sport on the other side kind of promoting them.

“I don't feel as much that we're having that from the men's side," she added," I think that the men also have a role to promote and kind of applaud us when we do something good and it still doesn't feel that we have that.”

Bronte Law calls for better management of women's golf

Bronte Law at the Mizuho Americas Open (Image via Getty)

Bronte Law believes that women's golf, as a sport, could be much better managed. She called for the media to take more advantage of the quality of the sporting product they produce and the stories of the players, some of whom, she said, are "incredible."

These were her words on the matter:

“We are a business and I think far too often we aren't run like one. There's a lot of incredible golfers out here and on the LPGA, you know, whose stories aren't really told.

“I think the TV media coverage can do quite a bit more," she added.I"I think that when we do get to play golf in our home country, which isn't a lot, maybe twice a year if we are lucky, I think TV coverage can be better."

Bronte Law, 29, has been a professional since 2017. Her biggest result so far is a victory on the LPGA Tour (2019 Pure Silk Championship presented by Visit Williamsburg).

On the LET, she has played 25 tournaments with two victories: the 2021 Dubai Moonlight Classic By EGA and the 2022 Aramco Team Series - London (Individual).

