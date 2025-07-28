“I don't play for the money” – Joaquin Niemann gets candid about LIV’s purse after beating Scottie Scheffler in earnings

Joaquin Niemann won the LIV Golf UK at the JCB Golf and Country Club in Rocester on Sunday to register his fifth title of the 2025 season. The Chilean golfer carded a round of 68 to beat an in-form Bubba Watson on final day and bag the winner’s $4 million paycheck from the Saudi-backed series event’s $20 million prize purse. Following this, the 26-year-old has claimed that he “doesn't play for the money.”Niemann is on course to take the LIV Golf Individual Championship this season with five wins and nine top-25 finishes from 11 starts. Interestingly, the results have helped Niemann bag $21,212,762 while his PGA Tour counterpart Scottie Scheffler banked a circuit record earning of over $19 million after his Open Championship victory earlier this month. Despite this, the Torque GC captain has stated that he doesn’t pay attention to the “lot of money at stake” at LIV events.Replying to a media-person congratulating him for beating Scottie Scheffler in season earnings, Joaquin Niemann said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“It's great. (Laughter) … Definitely a lot of money at stake, but I don't play for the money.”The champion golfer dubbed “trying to win” his “biggest challenge” still. Notably, the big-earning golfer laughed while being informed that he’s earned more than Scheffler this year, despite the latter winning two major championships. He added that he’d be 'pi**ed' if Watson managed to beat him on Sunday.Joaquin Niemann added:“I feel like, whenever I was there on the course feeling that competition, I feel like sometimes trying to win for me is probably one of the biggest challenge. That's why I think it kind of became pretty tough during the round today having Bubba (Watson) coming up pretty hot.All I want to do is win. I want to be the best in the field. Yeah, I don't really think about the money when I'm in that situation. I feel like if Bubba would've beat me I would be pretty pi**ed and not happy. Yeah, and I think money will not change that feeling.”LIV Golf's top earners explored ft. Joaquin NiemannFor the unversed, Joaquin Niemann’s win on Sunday accounted to no gains outside of the paycheck. The former PGA Tour star dropped three places from 95 to 98th on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) as LIV is yet to qualify for ranking points. The breakaway tour also doesn’t act as a pathway for major championships or international events. However, he has so far bagged over a whopping sum of $21 million from the breakaway tour.Niemann’s five titles at LIV Adelaide, Singapore, Mexico City, Virginia and United Kingdom, put him atop the circuit’s season earners list. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau, who sits third on the individual season standings with one win, trails the Chilean with $9,721,643 in the bank. Interestingly, Jon Rahm with no wins sits third with $9,483,791 earnings, owing to his consistent top-10 finishes.Listed below are the top-20 LIV Golf earners so far in 2025 (Updated after LIV Golf UK):1: Joaquin Niemann - $21,212,7622: Bryson DeChambeau - $9,721,6433: Jon Rahm - $9,483,7914: Talor Gooch - $8,108,7505: Patrick Reed - $7,634,5836: Sergio Garcia - $7,516,5837: Adrian Meronk - $6,038,6558: Marc Leishman - $6,358,8939: Dean Burmester - $5,675,83310: Sebastian Munoz - $5,346,28611: Lucas Herbert - $5,325,08312: Paul Casey - $4,399,72613: Charles Howell III - $4,576,46414: Charl Schwartzel - $4,719,09015: Abraham Ancer - $5,307,75016: Carlos Ortiz - $4,916,08317: David Puig - $4,437,89318: Anirban Lahiri - $4,303,96419: Tom McKibbin - $4,025,60120: Bubba Watson - $5,108,172LIV Golf will travel to the Bolingbrook Golf Club next for the LIV Chicago event from August 08-10.