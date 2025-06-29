"I didn't have a purpose" - Minjee Lee reveals how 2024 US Open affected her mentally

Minjee Lee talked about the emotional toll the 2024 US Women’s Open had on her. Lee recently appeared on The Mixed Bag podcast, where she talked with hosts Meg Adkins and Matthew Galloway. She described it as one of the lowest points in her career.

Lee was in contention to win the Major, and was tied for the lead going into the final round. But a disastrous final round of 78 saw her settle for a T9 finish.

"After the US Open, I think it took a part of me that I'd never get back. I think, after that performance, I kind of lost motivation more than anything. I was just like I didn't really have a purpose to my practice. I just kind of put in a lot of my time, but I was like, I don't have a purpose."

"But for some reason, it just was the way I was for pretty much that whole year. So I think having not putted that well, that really kind of made it even worse," Minjee Lee said about the 2024 US Open.

Minjee Lee, who had previously won the US Women’s Open in 2022, went into the 2024 edition of the Major with high hopes. She opened with rounds of 70 and 69 to put herself in contention. On moving day, she surged with a 66, including four birdies and just one bogey, to share the lead entering the final round.

However, after a solid front nine in the final round, Lee’s tee shot on the 12th found water, resulting in a double-bogey. She added another double-bogey on the 14th and a bogey on 15, finishing with a 78 that dropped her from first to a tie for ninth place.

Apart from that, the Australian golfer recently made a bold change to her equipment, switching to a broomstick putter ahead of the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. And it paid dividends as she won the Major event.

Minjee Lee clinched third Major title at 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Minjee Lee ended her LPGA title drought, marking her first victory since the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship. Lee teed off the final round at Fields Ranch East in PGA Frisco with a four-shot lead at 6-under par over Atthaya Thitikul.

Lee hit a bogey on the par-5 third. After that, she dropped consecutive shots on the fifth and sixth holes, shrinking her lead to three strokes over Thitikul. But she managed to get over the line comfortably, securing the third Major title of her career. Speaking about her win, Lee said (via the LPGA Tour):

"It’s pretty awesome. Just to get another Major under my belt. It’s very well deserved, and I just feel really good.

"I think just the last two years, I had a little trouble with my putting, and had doubts here and there. I just feel like I’ve worked really hard to get to the position I am now... It’s so hard, and even better being a Major Championship. So I think it’s just really well deserved and I’m really proud of myself."

Moving forward, Minjee Lee has her sights set on completing the career Grand Slam, with her next focus on the Evian Championship and the AIG Women’s Open.

