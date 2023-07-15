“I was at risk of heart attack” - Bryson DeChambeau reveals shocking reason behind his drastic weight loss

Bryon DeChambeau seems to have lost a lot of weight and looks in great shape these days. The American, who currently competes on the LIV Golf Tour, has lost quite a few pounds in recent months.

DeCheambeau's quick weight loss is due to his unique diet, which he uses to fuel his workout routine. He has spent months working on his health and is now in the best shape of his career.

The LIV golfer put on more than three stones, which had an adverse effect on his health, and he eventually decided to concentrate on his weight loss. Bryson DeChameabeau recently opened out about his health in an interview with I News, saying:

“I was at the risk of a heart attack the way I was going. I had an HS-CRP of 8 [liver protein indicator, where 1 is normal and 10 is fatal]. I thought being big would continue to make me stronger and then that strength would enable me to hit it longer. It’s more complicated than that.”

DeChambeau went on to say about his physique:

“When I got really big really quickly I felt lethargic. My body was in a spot where it wasn’t going to last very long. I have gotten myself in a better place. I feel 1,000 per cent better. I feel like I have added 40 or 50 years to my life.”

His weight loss journey has not only helped him get back in shape but has also led to a boost in his golf performance. In an interview with I News, the golfer also discussed his game, saying:

“If the tech improves with the driver, I shall be hitting it harder and swinging faster. Now the tech can’t sustain 190mph ball speed. My irons still go the same distance. I swing my irons at 105mph, which is most people’s driver speed. I still have the power, I just don’t showcase it as much because I’m trying to win golf tournaments.”

Bryson DeChambeau last played at the LIV Golf London and will return to compete at The Open Championship next week.

"Eating vegetables and not liking the taste"- Bryson DeChambeau opens up about his diet

During the pandemic, Bryson DeChambeau gained a lot of weight. The golfer then worked on his diet and shed 40 pounds.

He worked with various chefs to find the right diet for him before eventually discovering a culinarian who fed him a lot of vegetables without his knowledge.

In an interview with The Sun, DeChambeau remarked on his diet, saying:

"She (his culinarian) was able to give me the vegetables and fruit that I need without making it taste bad. Because that was a part of — eating vegetables and not liking the taste. I feel a lot cleaner and healthier and feel like I can live to over 100 now finally. A year and a half ago I was like, oh, man, that thing that I talked about living to 120, I don’t know if I can get there now with the weight I put on. A little different now."

DeChambeau is in the best shape of his career these days, all thanks to his proper and nutritious diet.